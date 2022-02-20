American physicist William G. Pollard said “Without change, there is no innovation, creativity, or incentive for improvement. Those who initiate change will have a better opportunity to manage the change that is inevitable.”
Initiating change helps us manage our personal and professional lives through this pandemic.
Seven years ago last month, I came to Dalton as the interim president of Dalton State College. This anniversary caused me to reflect on all we have achieved in these past few years at the college through change.
Dalton State became the high-quality institution it is today due to the extraordinary efforts of the past leaders at the college and in the broader community. But we are not relying on our past successes. We are pushing forward to ensure even better days ahead for our students and Northwest Georgia.
While serving our students as president of Dalton State is my primary focus and first love, I also serve on several local, state and national boards. I am currently the chair of the Greater Dalton Chamber Executive Board of Directors and on the community committee developing the next phase of the plan for the Believe Greater Dalton initiative.
This initiative is important to Dalton State and Dalton for many reasons. For Dalton State, prospective students and employees evaluate the area surrounding our campus when they consider coming to the college. A community that is safe and appealing in a variety of ways is critically important to attracting and retaining our students and employees.
For Dalton, the initiative promotes and enhances the great place our community is to live and work. Our community offers numerous outdoor recreation opportunities in nearby parks, trails and other facilities. We have our own local utility company and a regional electric membership cooperative (EMC). We have multiple community theater groups and an arts guild that celebrates and makes the arts accessible to a broad audience. Of course, we also have thriving manufacturing businesses, particularly in the flooring industry.
In the past seven years including the pandemic, many new entrepreneurial businesses have opened such as restaurants and coffee shops as well as boutique gift shops and even axe throwing. Our local health care system has flourished these past seven years, expanding and modernizing services and attracting top tier doctors. Our community prospers as we use and benefit from these entertainment and healthcare services.
Likewise, Northwest Georgia benefits from two high-quality and affordable colleges. Dalton State and Georgia Northwestern Technical College provide an array of post-secondary education opportunities for our community. Students do not need to travel far or relocate to another part of the state or country to prepare themselves for employment here in our region.
Bill Gates is quoted as saying “Headlines, in a way, are what mislead you because bad news is a headline, and gradual improvement is not.” It may be hard to notice the dramatic improvements in our community because they occur over time. But during the past seven years, I have become increasingly proud to live and work in Dalton.
At Dalton State, even throughout the pandemic, we have renovated several buildings, built a new state-of-the-art science building (Peeples Hall) and expanded and renovated an existing building to create our first-class Wright School of Business. We have equipped our classrooms with modern equipment and technology. We have worked on our “curb appeal” with new signage, lighting, landscaping and outdoor and indoor casual gathering spots.
These are some of the visual changes, but we also have been working together with local employers to identify internship opportunities for students and ensure our academic programs and curricula prepare students for employment in northwest Georgia. We are identifying and incorporating services that improve the success rates of our students. We are seeking operational efficiencies and collaborating with other University System of Georgia institutions to provide needed services at a reasonable cost and maintain our affordable tuition.
Despite the challenges in recent years, Dalton State continues to believe in our students and community. We will continue to improve and are now preparing our documentation to achieve reaffirmation of our institutional accreditation. As I review the report, I am proud of our graduates and employees and all we have achieved. We are embracing the changes needed to ensure an even bolder future for Dalton State and our community.
