The decision to retire from the University System of Georgia after more than 30 years, eight-and-a-half years as president of Dalton State College, was not a decision I took lightly. While I look forward to a more flexible schedule that allows me to take better care of myself, reduce my stress levels and make more time for friends and family, I’m very sad to think of leaving behind our students, alums, colleagues and other supporters of Dalton State. I can’t imagine a better place to have served as president.
I’m very proud of Dalton State’s mission and the students whose lives we are changing together. I love running into current students and alums, especially in the Greater Dalton area. I love seeing our students blossom during their years at Dalton State and watching them afterward, attending graduate school, marrying, becoming parents and advancing in their careers. These things don’t happen because of me. I’m the face of the college, not its heart and soul.
The faculty and staff at Dalton State are the ones who make this college successful. Our employees have the same passion for our mission as I do and are the ones who are there to support our students on their journeys — the students who graduate despite numerous personal hardships, sometimes at the top of their class, the students who are accepted into their desired graduate program or receive an exciting job offer, the students who thrive and those who barely survive. Together, we transform the lives of our students for generations to come. I am extremely fortunate to have spent the many years of my career on a campus in the University System, especially at Dalton State.
Together, we endured the challenges of a pandemic and kept each other safe without interrupting the academic trajectories of our students. We flipped classrooms, created online curriculum overnight and created virtual services such as tutoring, academic advising, personal counseling and financial aid assistance, often while juggling complex family dynamics working from home.
Together, we produced more than 6,000 Dalton State graduates in the past eight years, most of whom remain in Northwest Georgia, several of whom are now Dalton State employees. We celebrated our 50th anniversary in 2017 with fireworks and embraced our federal designation of becoming Georgia’s first Hispanic-Serving Institution in 2018.
Together, we created new academic programs and refined existing programs to meet the needs of our local employers and prepared our students for their future careers. We helped students who did not believe in themselves see their own potential, which we could already see. This potential has driven the passion I have for my work at Dalton State. It truly has been a privilege for me to serve our wonderful college and students.
I have changed positions and institutions several times throughout my career, and it’s always hard to say goodbye. Over these years I’ve learned not to say goodbye; instead, I commit to remain in touch with anyone who wants to be in contact, and I enjoy these friendships that have endured time and physical distances. I used to tell people I don’t collect things, but then I decided it wasn’t true. I collect friends! I confess I also later realized I collect books — far too many books for any one person. It’s a problem. But I can never have too many friends.
I will always be a Roadrunner, but it is time for this Roadrunner to leave the nest alongside our May graduates. I’m glad I’ll remain in the Dalton area. When I tell people we are a great community, I really mean it! Now, I’ll have more time to enjoy the people and many things that make our community such a special place!
