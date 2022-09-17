After a few rough years of navigating the challenges of managing students and employees safely off campus and then back on campus through the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to offer classes and services online for students who prefer to remain off campus, I am finally taking a few deep breaths. Things are looking up this fall at Dalton State.
Although we have had students and employees back on campus since fall 2020, the campus has remained quieter than usual until now. Concerns about COVID-19 have kept some students away from campus, but our enrollment seems to have finally stabilized, and more students are enrolled in classes on campus. The parking lots are so full we are using our shuttles and overflow parking space at the Dalton Convention Center for the first time since January 2020. The campus is truly bustling with energy.
As we move forward, I can’t help noticing a new challenge has emerged — competing for students with employers who are offering significant wages even without a degree. I sympathize with businesses’ needs for employees. Everywhere I go, companies and organizations seem understaffed. It’s true at Dalton State, too. But I can’t help worrying about young people trading their college credentials for the immediate payoff of a paycheck. I hope we can persuade them to consider college before their lives become so complicated they are less likely to pursue their own education.
It may sound selfish to try to lure students away from good-paying jobs, but it’s not. I am thinking about the long-term future of these young people, their families and our community. At some point, they will discover they cannot be promoted in their organization without a college credential of some sort, and this will prevent them from achieving higher wages throughout their careers.
Although a college degree is not necessarily the “golden ticket” it was in previous decades, it remains one of the best ways to increase the social mobility of a person and their children. Furthermore, recent data illustrate students with a college credential have significantly more earnings over their lifetimes than those with only a high school diploma.
The University System of Georgia recently created a website called Georgia Degrees Pay (https://www.usg.edu/georgia-degrees-pay), sharing data about USG students and alumni. One of the critical items of information from a study conducted on behalf of the USG reflects the national data on lifetime earnings of college graduates. USG graduates in the class of 2021 who obtained a certificate will earn, on average, nearly $240,000 more over their lifetime than students with only a high school diploma. For students with an associate (two-year) degree, lifetime earnings increase to $377,000. With a bachelor’s (four-year) degree, that figure is nearly $1.2 million in increased earnings over their lifetime.
Dalton State is focused on ensuring our graduates are prepared for jobs in their career fields. We encourage and often require students to practice their classroom knowledge in the real world through internships, clinical placements, teaching practicums and undergraduate research opportunities. Many of our recently established degree programs were created at the request and with the assistance of local employers to help fill industry needs. Our students use state-of-the-art equipment and software that prepare them to enter the workforce after graduation. We understand our students are pursuing their education at Dalton State because they want to be fully employed afterward.
To better understand where we are succeeding and where we could improve, we survey our graduates. With a response rate of more than 84%, the 2021-2022 graduate data is robust. Seventy percent (70%) of these graduates indicated they were already employed at the time of graduation, 79% of these full-time. Of the graduates employed, 82% were employed in our immediate area and 91% were employed in Georgia. Of course, some of our students continue their education as graduate students in other prestigious universities.
Due in part to the affordability of Dalton State, nearly two-thirds of our graduates completed their degrees without student loans. Students who participate in an internship with a local employer are often offered a permanent position afterward. The 2021-2022 graduates who took advantage of hands-on learning opportunities while enrolled at Dalton State secured jobs that paid, on average, $10,000 more per year than students with no such experiences. No wonder we are promoting these applied learning opportunities for our students.
Nothing gives me more pride and pleasure than watching students grow and evolve as they pursue their studies, enter their careers and start their families in our nearby communities. Wherever I go, I run into Roadrunners, either current students or alumni. They are proud to tell me they attend or attended Dalton State, and I am thrilled to see them giving back to our community. For these reasons, I want as many students as possible to participate in college somewhere, even if it isn’t Dalton State. I know firsthand the difference a quality education makes in an individual’s life, family and community.
