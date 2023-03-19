Nearly half of adults believe college makes people more politically liberal, according to a YouGov 2022 poll. There is a misconception that college professors intentionally indoctrinate students to believe one set of political ideologies over another. I can’t speak for other institutions, but I want to clearly state this is not part of Dalton State College’s mission and core values.
An article I read earlier this month in a higher ed journal referenced a research study that found progressive people are more likely to attend four-year colleges, but the study did not find any data to confirm a general shift to the left or right. What they did find was the political engagement of female college students increased more than male students. Although both male and female students generally became more politically mobilized in college, they were no more likely to lean liberal than conservative. The data suggests it’s not that students are brainwashed by faculty. Rather, the students who attend college are already more likely to be progressive and/or politically engaged. It is not causation; it is a matter of correlation.
As part of our core values, we embrace inclusion and cultural diversity among faculty, staff and students; we strive to be a place where the diversity of ideas, values and perspectives is welcomed and nurtured. History, political science and American government courses are often where students are exposed to diverse political ideologies both in the curriculum and during classroom discussions. Discussions in these courses are most likely to elicit strong feelings and opinions around politically charged topics. Still, Dalton State’s curriculum is designed to help ensure students learn HOW to think, not WHAT to think. We are committed to the intentional creation of a community of learners based on respect, civility, courtesy and appreciation of different points of view.
STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) courses are another area where students may encounter diverse perspectives. Some people feel there is a conflict between their religion and some accepted scientific theories. But as both a chemist and a Christian, I do not see any contradictions between my religious beliefs and my understanding and appreciation for science. I also have many friends across the political spectrum, and yet I see no patterns regarding their faith. The First Amendment to our country’s Constitution guarantees us a separation between religion and our government to ensure we have the right to choose our own religious beliefs. As a public institution, Dalton State is intentional about providing opportunities for our students to be exposed to new information, but there is no particular political or religious platform promoted.
Just as there are some people who don’t feel we are not conservative enough, there are as many people who think we are not religious enough. But, in fact, it is our constitutional requirement to be both apolitical and nonsectarian. It is not Dalton State’s place to tell students what they should believe. Instead, we provide an environment that encourages exploration of new ideas, exposure to people from a variety of cultural, religious and geographic backgrounds and the critical thinking skills for students to make their own assessments of these matters. I suspect we have a more balanced array of beliefs across the political and religious spectrums among our Dalton State faculty and staff than most would expect.
One of the things about Dalton State that gives me the most pride is the support and acceptance of our students for each other, despite their differences. I routinely encounter students interacting respectfully despite their obvious differences in race, religion, political affiliations or sexual identity. That is exactly what I would love to see happening outside our campus borders among all of us in our community, state and country.
Since the presidential campaigns that resulted in our 45th and 46th presidents, our country has become more polarized than it has ever been during my lifetime. I have been anxious at times this divide would change our peaceful campus culture. I’m glad to say I have not seen that, despite situations that were rife with conflict.
I hope to continue to see our students engage with each other and with our faculty and staff in calm, peaceable discussions of controversial topics, remembering at all times to respect each other and our country’s commitment to freedom from tyranny, to include religious, speech, press and other freedoms.
This is what we teach our students at Dalton State because we know it is our duty to pass down the history and origins of our nation, the beliefs and intentions of our founding fathers and an appreciation for the importance of preserving these values.
