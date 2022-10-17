In the nearly eight years I have been in this community, serving through Dalton State College, I have met numerous supporters of the college and our broader community. Recently, I was reminded of the passing of some of Dalton State’s finest servant leaders after another tremendous loss.
William Norris and Billie Little
William Norris Little was one of the gentlest giants I have known. He nearly always had a smile to share and always had wisdom to impart when consulted on any matter. He and his life partner, Billie, were the life of any party and they have both been crucial to the success of Dalton State and the greater Dalton community. Our community as a whole feels this loss.
I certainly did not know Norris as long as many others did, but I immediately felt at ease with him and recognized his quiet ways of guiding and mentoring us all. Norris was an active volunteer and philanthropist at Dalton State and throughout our community.
Norris and Billie have both been involved with Dalton State since our earliest days of establishment. They each served many years on our foundation board and they endowed the Norris & Billie Little Scholarships in Business & Education in the late 1990s. Norris once said his volunteer work was important because investing in his community ensured he had a community he wanted to raise his family in.
David Elrod, Director of the Dalton State Foundation, shared this memory of Norris’ guidance to a class of business students at Dalton State:
• “People have so much to share and teach us when we let them.”
• “Failure is not a bad thing in itself. It is an opportunity to learn and to be better.”
• “Giving our best does not cost any more than doing enough to get by.”
James E. and “Sis” Brown
Several other community giants lost in recent years supported Dalton State in ways we can never truly measure. James E. and “Sis” Brown were such leaders. Among their contributions, the Browns are responsible for countless students receiving an education at Dalton State. The Browns understood the value of a quality college education to the individual students and to our community. They each gave their time and support in many ways to Dalton State and one of our campus buildings bears the Brown name.
Ann Wright
More recently, we lost Ann Wright, wife of our alumnus Lamar Wright. Our business program is named for Lamar and Ann because of their tremendous gifts they have shared with the college. Lamar continues to mentor our Wright School of Business students. He knows personally how Dalton State changes lives. Ann was equally supportive of our mission and our students prior to her untimely death, three years ago this month.
Jack Bandy
Our benefactor Jack Bandy was among the first victims of COVID-19 in March of 2020. The Bandy name appears more than once on Dalton State’s campus. One of the original buildings on campus, the Bandy Gym, was named for Jack’s father. Jack made a principal contribution to establish the Bandy Heritage Center of Northwest Georgia at Dalton State and requested the center be named for both of his parents. The purpose of the Bandy Heritage Center is to preserve and celebrate the rich history of northwest Georgia including the evolution of the carpet industry. Jack and his parents were pioneers in the carpet industry that served as a foundation for our community’s prosperity.
Shelby Peeples
Shelby Peeples was a recent addition to what I think of as a “Wall of Champions.” He gave back to our community in many ways, not always visible. I considered Shelby an advisor and supporter of Dalton State because he understood the value we create for our community. I am proud the Peeples name is part of the permanent legacy for Shelby and Willena as our newest science building bears their name. It is an honor for the college to be eternally associated with these fine leaders and philanthropists.
Harvey Howalt and Shaheen Shaheen
Other key leaders and supporters of Dalton State include entrepreneurs Harvey Howalt and Shaheen Shaheen. Their companies were among the college’s earliest donors and they passed their legacies of investment and involvement here onto their children who serve on our foundation board today. Dalton State is the proud custodian of the Shaheen Mineral and Shell Collection and the F. Harvey Howalt Endowed Scholarship in Chemistry.
In this season of loss, there is also a lesson of renewal. Each of these departed leaders and many others we have been graced with are examples of friendship, thoughtfulness, vision and generosity. Their legacies live on in the lives of our students who benefitted from the gifts of their time, talents and wealth.
Our alumni give back to this community just as these servant leaders did. Dalton State and northwest Georgia would not be thriving today without the wisdom and contributions of leaders like these. It is up to us to take up their mantle of leadership and ensure our college and community continue to grow and thrive and succeed in ways that honor their legacies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.