Marisa E. Kelley: Changes to Georgia's election laws are Jim Crow masked as election security

The month of March was a full-blown assault on voting rights in the state of Georgia. The efforts towards Jim Crow-era voter suppression started with the Georgia House of Representatives passage of House Bill 531 and continued with the Georgia Senate narrowly approving Senate Bill 241. And the final blow was Gov. Brian Kemp signing Senate Bill 202 into law just an hour after it cleared the General Assembly, amid protesters directly outside the Capitol building and State Rep. Park Cannon from Atlanta knocking at his office door.
Our area's local representatives, Rep. Kasey Carpenter (4th District, Dalton) and Rep. Jason Ridley (6th District, Chatsworth), voted in support of these oppressive and massive election reform measures, with Sen. Chuck Payne (54th District, Dalton) even co-sponsoring both SB 241 and SB 202. Through their recent actions, they continue to perpetuate the lie that our elections on Nov. 3 and Jan. 5 were in some way fraudulent and that our system needs a massive overhaul, despite assurances of no widespread voter fraud from our own state's Republican attorney general, secretary of state and governor.
While Georgia Republicans and our local elected officials would like for us to believe that they voted in support of these bills to ensure secure elections and confidence in our electoral process, we know that is not the complete picture. In fact, it does the opposite for many Georgia voters of color around the state, specifically those in Whitfield County.
Instead of enhancing our confidence in our electoral process, this is what SB 202 does:
• It imposes voter ID requirements for mail-in voters.
• It limits the availability of drop boxes for absentee voting.
• It makes it a criminal offense, in some instances, to distribute food and drinks to voters waiting in line to cast their ballot.
• It creates a fraud hotline to anonymously report possible fraudulent behavior at the polls.
• It allows state takeovers of local elections.
And it allows any Georgia citizen to file an unlimited number of challenges to the eligibility of particular voters.
It is no coincidence that these measures directly impact and disproportionately harm low-income and voters of color who are less likely to have the necessary required identification this law puts in place or the access to photocopy what identification they do have for absentee voting. While at the same time, they deal with not having the flexibility to take off work during the reduced time and availability of drop boxes during early voting.
And not so ironically, it is also the majority non-white precincts that have the most infamous and discouraging long lines to vote and now, in cruel fashion, it is illegal in some instances to give those waiting some water.
Most concerning, SB 202 allows the State Board of Elections to determine that local county boards of election are performing poorly and replace those entire boards with administrators of their choosing. In doing so, the administrator can then make decisions on disqualifying ballots and voter eligibility. Ultimately, the Republican-controlled state legislature now has the power to undermine the will of the people in Democrat-leaning and disproportionately African American areas, such as Atlanta's Fulton County. Republicans have spread baseless claims of voter fraud in such areas and they now have the power control how those local elections are run and disqualify voters and ballots as they deem necessary.
Finally, in direct response to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger not agreeing to perpetuate the myth of voter fraud, SB 202 will also strip the secretary of state from serving as chair of the State Election Board and reduce him to a non-voting member. The legislature would then have the power to choose their own chair of the board. That would be yet another measure to politicize an election since the legislature already appoints two members of the five-person board.
Therefore, the full majority on the board will be those who have been appointed by the Republican-led legislature.
When we put all of this together, SB 202 is not about election integrity or security. It is about securing the hold the Republican Party has on the state of Georgia. Its purpose is to make it harder for Georgia citizens of color to vote and make it easier for our votes to be disqualified after we've successfully jumped all of the hurdles to vote. It is Jim Crow masked as election security.
As constituents in the area that Kasey Carpenter, Jason Ridley and Chuck Payne represent, the Dalton-Whitfield branch of the NAACP would like to make it clear that their votes in the Georgia General Assembly do not reflect many of the citizens whom they represent, and we do not support these Jim Crow-era-like attempts at voter suppression.
In response, we are even more fervent in our efforts to ensure that all eligible voters will have their voices heard in our county.
Marisa E. Kelley is the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP branch president.
