Marisa E. Kelley: Marjorie Taylor Greene is not our voice

Georgia's beautiful 14th Congressional District is comprised of 11 counties in northwest Georgia: Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, Whitfield, and a portion of Pickens County. Our beautiful and increasingly diverse district is unfortunately currently represented in Congress by far-right conspiracy theorist, QAnon myth-spewing Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Some of Greene's ludicrous views include suggesting that laser beams from space, controlled by Jewish bankers, may have started California wildfires; that no plane hit the Pentagon on 9/11; that horrifying and extremely deadly school shootings were staged; and most recently, blaming the domestic terrorism attack at the Capitol on Black Lives Matters and Antifa.
Not only did she spread outrageously ridiculous claims, but she also supplemented those claims with anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim rhetoric. Greene said that Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, represented "an Islamic invasion into our government offices."
Greene's most egregious act is repeatedly suggesting support for executing prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Barack Obama and former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
In April 2018, Greene wrote a post on Facebook about the Iran deal. A commenter asked Greene, "Now do we get to hang them?? Meaning H&O???", referring to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Greene replied, "Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off."
In January 2019, she liked a comment that said "a bullet to the head would be quicker" to remove the House Speaker. Also in January 2019, Greene created a White House petition to impeach Pelosi for "crimes of treason." In a video posted to Facebook, Greene says, "She's a traitor to our country, she's guilty of treason. She took an oath to protect American citizens and uphold our laws. And she gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That's what treason is. And by our law, representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government. And it's, uh, it's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason."
On Feb. 22, 2019, Greene continued her onslaught on the Speaker of the House on a Facebook Live broadcast and suggested that Pelosi will "suffer death or she'll be in prison" for "treason. She then goes on to say later that day that California Rep. Maxine Waters was "just as guilty of treason as Nancy Pelosi."
Greene has also spread baseless conspiracy theories that some FBI agents were traitors and disloyal to former President Trump.
She liked a comment that said: "Trump already said there were some great ones working with FBI but some have fallen and quite frankly need to be hung for TREASON!" Another comment she liked said, "These Traitors need to be put to death as an example of what will no longer be tolerated in our country!!!"
On Thursday, Feb. 4, she stood before Congress and defended herself against being removed from the House Budget Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee. During her speech, she showed remorse for saying and spreading QAnon lies, but did not acknowledge or issue an apology for her dangerous comments endorsing violence against prominent leaders. She did not issue an apology for encouraging people to "flood the Capitol." She did not issue an apology for her video in 2020 where she said, "The only way you get your freedoms back is it's earned with the price of blood." And she did not issue an apology for continuing to spread the baseless lie that there was widespread voter fraud and Trump actually won the election.
Instead, she tweeted this later that day: "Today, I rose in objection to the unprecedented attempt by the Democrat majority to remove me from my committee seats. I've never been more proud to represent the people of NW Georgia."
Then, on Friday, Feb. 5, at a press conference she continued on and told reporters, "Free speech really matters, and yesterday, when the Democrats and 11 of my Republican colleagues, decided to strip me of my committee assignments -- Education and Labor and the Budget Committee -- you know what they did? They actually stripped my district of their voice."
While she is our district's representative in Congress, she is not our voice. She does not speak for me, the Dalton-Whitfield branch of the NAACP or the countless other residents of the 14th District of Georgia who refuse to accept baseless claims of voter fraud and the encouragement of violence on our country's leaders.
Even though the majority of Republicans in Congress have refused to condemn her, we, the Dalton-Whitfield branch of the NAACP, condemn her incendiary comments and dangerous behavior and rhetoric and believe there is no room for it in Congress or Northwest Georgia.
Marisa E. Kelley is president of the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP branch.
