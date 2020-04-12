When a group of around two dozen Gilmer High students attended a Superwow youth retreat more than 20 years ago, they probably expected to hear Christian music, listen to Bible teaching and especially enjoy fellowshipping with one another.
However, Justin Myrick called an event that happened at Jekyll Island that summer "one of the most memorable moments of my life."
Rick and Lucy Harris, parents of the late Lt. Noah Harris who was killed in Iraq in 2005 during a combat mission, read a letter at the 2019 Gilmer County Hall of Fame induction dinner last December that Myrick sent to them after their son's death. Noah was inducted that evening, along with veteran coach Mark Pettit and record-setting Lady Cat basketball player Amanda Parker.
Ellijay First Baptist Church youth pastor Tim Harrison had taken the students to the Georgia coast for the Superwow retreat in 1997. After a conference-wide meeting one night, he remembered the local kids played "a very spirited game of Capture the Flag," with Noah and another male student becoming very competitive -- almost to the point of fighting.
This was certainly a departure from the script, since Myrick explained in the letter the purpose of the getaway: "To help students learn more about God, how they can know him and tell others about him."
"I know that was the design, but I don't remember anything about those large group meetings or preaching times," he wrote. "But what I do remember has carried with me ever since."
Myrick said the flag capture "started off fun just like any game with teenagers would, but as the game went on, so did the competitive drive."
"I don't know exactly what caused it, but I distinctly remember two young men nearly in a fist fight and us all having to hold them back," he recalled.
Noah and the other student never threw punches, but were "very angry" with each other.
"The game phased out, and it was clear to everyone they were both still furious with one another," Myrick said.
Harrison saw amends needed to be made.
"Tim gathered us all up in a big circle," Myrick said. "It was quiet and he wasn't talking. We were all curious what was about to happen. Tim then brought out a bucket of water and a few rags, and sat it all in the middle of the circle. We sat and listened to Tim challenge us to follow the example of Jesus and wash each other's feet. He walked away and sat in the circle himself."
There was a long period of silence, and no one moved.
"It was awkward, for sure, and I was starting to think we would all just be sitting there staring at a bucket until Tim called it a night," Myrick shared.
Then came the unexpected.
"As nearly everyone was probably thinking how silly this idea was, a young man stood up and began to make his way toward the bucket. It got serious real quickly because that young man was your son, Noah," he wrote in the letter to the Harrises. "It got serious because Noah had earned the respect of his peers and was looked up to by so many. And it got serious because everyone was wondering whose feet he was going to wash."
As Myrick recalled, Noah slowly took the bucket and a rag and "did something I'll never forget." He walked up to the student he'd been about to fight with, took his shoes and socks off, and washed his feet.
"In that moment, he literally washed the feet of his enemy," Myrick said, noting tears were flowing from the young men's faces. "They were furious with one another! Noah displayed an act of humility and love that to this day I don't know that I've seen a better example of. They forgave one another and were brothers once more."
Tears began wetting other faces and "no words needed to be spoken." In a moment, all the students were washing one another's feet.
"God has reminded me of this moment often over the years, and I'm forever grateful for that," Myrick said. "I'm forever grateful for Noah, and that day he showed me how to humble myself and consider others better than myself. He showed me in that moment how to love those that may not love me back, possibly even be angry with me. He showed me how to do what God is asking all of us to do, regardless of what others may think, or how silly it may sound or look.
"He showed me that life is always better when you obey, and that the way of Jesus is unlike anything the world has ever seen ... and it's powerful."
Myrick's letter, though dated by more than two decades, shows us things can happen in life we do not expect. And many times, we react in a way that leaves someone hurt or causes hard feelings. Many of us know from experience old wounds can run deep, and negative emotions can linger and fester through the years. Forgiveness is what's needed to clean the slate and help us enjoy living again.
Washing someone's feet -- or having them wash yours -- is a truly humbling experience when done in the right spirit. Yet it is not required for us to forgive.
Fortunately for us, God knew the remedy for unforgiveness and bitterness ages before we did. It's why he sent his Son to die on a cross, that we might freely partake of his sacrifice for our wrongs and pave the way toward a plan of living without regret.
Isaiah prophesied in the Bible that "a little child shall lead them." If we pay attention, older children can guide us, too. It's been noted by many, "Hurt people hurt people." However, resolving differences among people, and with God, always leads to better lives. That's something he sacrificed a lot for us to realize -- whether we're able to attend church this Resurrection Sunday, or not.
The words are eternal, and carry the resounding ring of truth for the Christian and non-Christian alike -- "If you do not forgive, you will not be forgiven."
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.