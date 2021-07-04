Lamar Bramblett was on patrol during the Vietnam War, crossing an open area with other members of his squad. Suddenly enemy shots rang out, and a bullet struck the M-16 rifle he was carrying across his chest diagonally. The rifle shattered and a piece of its shrapnel sliced Lamar across the temple, leaving a noticeable scar he still carries today.
While researching profiles of the Whitfield and Murray County men killed in action in Vietnam, it was suggested I also write about some of the survivors. The Fourth of July weekend seems to be an apt time for that. On the phone a few weeks ago, I asked Lamar if the M-16 saved his life.
“No doubt,” he told me, adding that if the round had hit anywhere in his upper body besides his weapon, “it probably would have killed me.”
Another veteran who survived Vietnam, but didn't make it back home to lead a full life, was Joel Thomas Combs. A graduate of Dalton High School in 1963, he lived a typical childhood. Charlie Hunnicutt said Joel, whose nickname was Possum, was a “fixture” in Troop 60 of First Methodist Church.
“(He was a) fun guy at camp because his duffel bag was full of contraband, like candy and gum, for sale to other Scouts,” Charlie remembered.
Jerry Ogles, whose brother Kenneth in 1967 was the second Whitfield County man killed in action in Vietnam, posted on Facebook that Joel was an Eastside Elementary School classmate. Marvin Lewis recalled Joel was “the best pool player I've seen in person.”
“He played a lot, and he could put English on the ball,” he said. “He could sink the shot and leave the cue ball wherever he wanted to.”
At Dalton High, Joel was involved with the Safety Council, Speech Club, Art Club and Science Club. He also was a library aide, on the tumbling team and ran track, according to The Catamount yearbook.
Joel and Sandra Holsomback, who was three years younger, married in the same year he graduated. After Joel enlisted in the Air Force, the couple spent time at McDill Air Force Base in Florida, where Joel trained as an aircraft mechanic before deploying to Vietnam.
“He was funny, he loved jokes and he liked to pull pranks on people,” Sandra said. “He was charismatic; he could carry on a conversation with anybody. He loved motorcycles. He was the baby of four children. His next oldest sibling was 17 years older, I believe.”
Sandra said Joel served only one tour in Vietnam, but re-upped for a second enlistment. A cousin, Frank Moody, said Joel “saw action (because) he was on the front lines” in Vietnam.
“He wrote some letters to his parents, and they said he described it so vivid it was like you were there,” he recalled. “That's how brilliant a mind he had.”
Another cousin, Lee Manis, noted Joel was an “all-American kid, an all-around good guy (who) loved his country.”
“The thing that's interesting about Joel is that he never made it home,” he said. “He was in combat situations … and then he was sent back stateside from his last tour to Fort Hood, Texas. He saved up a bit of money and bought a motorcycle to ride it home to Dalton, and ended up getting killed on the highway … and he never made it out of the state of Texas.”
Sandra remembered it was on June 21, 1967, when Joel went off a bridge and landed on the bottom level of the highway.
“They never determined if it was mechanical error or someone ran him off the road, or exactly what happened,” she said.
Sandra was asked if Joel was off deployment from Vietnam when he was leaving Texas.
“I don't know because we had divorced,” she said. “I do know he had re-enlisted just before he was killed.”
Marvin said his late brother, John, had a theory about what caused the fatal crash.
“What I recall is that he was found in Texas with his motorcycle on the side of the highway with apparently no other vehicle involved,” he said. “My brother was an avid Harley (Davidson) rider … (and) he said on the old Harleys, if you were cruising around town, there was a knob on the front that you loosened. If you were on the highway at high speeds, you had to tighten that knob down and it stiffened up the suspension on the front wheel. He said if you don't tighten that knob down, when you get up to about 70 (mph) you'll lose control of the motorcycle because the front wheel would just start vibrating out of control.”
John was “adamant” that was the cause, Marvin related.
“I don't recall if there were any witnesses or what,” he said. “Whether that is what happened or not, I don't know.”
Lee, who said it was his understanding Joel was a gunner on a helicopter in Vietnam, remembered a tree being planted in Joel's memory at the Troop 60 Scout Hut. The facility no longer exists on the First UMC campus, and the tree could not be found Friday before the holiday weekend.
“I was there at the ceremony,” he said of the tree planting, adding that Joel was from a “remarkable” Dalton family that included parents James and Emily Combs and their other children, William, Elizabeth and Eugenia. William was an Air Force veteran and crew member on the B-36 Peacemaker bomber in the Strategic Air Command during the height of the Cold War, Lee noted, and Elizabeth also was an Air Force veteran. In a quirk of history, convicted Watergate conspirator John Mitchell emptied her waste basket during the office-cleaning chores of his white crime punishment. Eugenia became the first insurance executive in Georgia.
“So was Joel killed in action? Obviously not. Did he make it home? No,” Lee said.
Charlie noted, “His death after hazardous duty in 'Nam was tragic.”
Sandra said riding motorcycles was one of Joel's passions.
“He died doing what he loved to do,” she said.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
