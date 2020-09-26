Matt Evans: Get involved in helping feed our community

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat ... Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” — Matthew 25:35, 25:40
The parable of sheep and goats is more than a story. It is a pronouncement in which Jesus tells his disciples about works of compassion. As followers of Jesus, it is our humble honor to help others.
In Whitfield County, thousands of our own neighbors are not able to access one of our most basic needs — food. These are families and children, seniors and veterans, people who need help for the first time, and many others who face the uncertainty of where their next meal will come from because of the economic impact of the pandemic.
As some of you may know, I serve on the board of directors for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Despite its name, the food bank is dedicated to ending hunger across 20 counties in Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee with a Northwest Georgia branch based in a 10,000-square-foot warehouse here in Dalton.
It has been projected that 17,330 people overall in Whitfield County may not have enough to eat because of the pandemic, and 6,620 of them are children. Some of these are people who already had preexisting struggles, but, for others, this is their first time questioning how they will make ends meet. They are making difficult decisions about whether to pay for housing, utilities, transportation, medical expenses or food.
Last year, the food bank provided more than 1.3 million meals in Whitfield County alone. Through 38 nonprofit partner agencies in our county, the food bank provides nutritious, nourishing food for food pantries and soup kitchens you may know. Some of this food goes to the Sack Pack Program, with 11 agencies in 17 different schools distributing 1,200 sack packs weekly during the school year on Friday afternoons to help bridge weekend hunger for children.
If there has been anything positive to come from the virus, perhaps it has been the chance to reflect on ways we can serve one another more. Hunger is often a silent issue; it can be difficult for people to share the struggle to put food on the table for their families. However, the challenges and difficulties of hunger are prevalent in these unprecedented times, and together, we have an opportunity and a responsibility to serve those in need. Let’s ask ourselves what can all of us working together for one another achieve? Together, we can make a difference!
Through the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, we are caring for people during a time they most need help. There is no better time to get involved and take action than during the month of September, which is Hunger Action Month. It is more important than ever for us all to take action of any scale — by making a financial gift or even sharing this article on social media with friends — because the economic impact of the virus could last longer than the virus itself, and the food bank is prepared to provide assistance long beyond the pandemic.
Our own neighbors need your help, and the Chattanooga Area Food Bank is committed to ending hunger in our community. Times are uncertain — and I pray they will improve — but our neighbors need us now. The food bank will continue to respond to the growing need in our community, but they can’t do it without our help. Join us in the fight against local hunger by learning more at chattfoodbank.org.
Matt Evans is the founding and lead pastor of Rock Bridge Community Church, a multi-site church with locations in five communities. He has served on the Chattanooga Area Food Bank Board of Directors since 2018. To find help, donate or get involved, visit chattfoodbank.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.