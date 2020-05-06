May 3-9 is Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week.
For the past four years, the time I’ve been writing these articles, I have dedicated my first column in May to Children’s Mental Health Week, which this year is May 3-9. I’ve written about how common mental health problems in young people are, how it can sometimes be difficult to distinguish between typical adolescent behaviors and more serious problems, and especially how it is critical young people with mental health challenges receive treatment.
This year, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic is adding some new dimensions to potential mental health challenges children and adolescents might face — and it is important to discuss some of these factors as our children cope with all that is happening.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes childhood mental disorders as "serious changes in the way children typically learn, behave or handle their emotions, which cause distress and problems getting through the day."
The percentage of children affected by mental health conditions in the U.S. is higher than many people realize. The National Alliance for Mental Illness reports up to 1 in 5 children (20%) ages 13 to 18 live with a mental health condition, with mood disorders, behavior disorders and anxiety being the most common.
But as unsettling as those numbers might be, it’s also important to know those are the "before" numbers — before the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruption it has wrought on our lives. Children have not been immune to the effects of this disruption, and may be less able to understand or cope with what is happening.
Although I am not suggesting we will necessarily see a spike in mental health problems in children as a result of the pandemic, we do need to be aware that our children have experienced a great disruption.
Many children have also experienced loss – if not loss of a loved one to illness, they have most certainly experienced loss of a sense of normalcy, of milestones (prom, end-of-year school celebrations and graduations), of sports, clubs and other opportunities for skill-building and personal growth, and loss of in-person connections with friends, peers and mentors. In a very short time, young people have lost many meaningful experiences of childhood and adolescence.
While we might associate grief most closely with death, any loss can cause a person to experience grief — and it is certainly possible our children and teens can or will experience grief in the coming months, or may be already. If so, this would be a perfectly normal reaction.
Still, grief can be a complicated emotion. Although we might think of grief as feelings of sadness — which is often the case — grief can also lead to depression, anxiety, anger and acting out. Chronic grief can look a lot like depression, and if your child experiences prolonged or daily sadness, loss of motivation or focus, or has difficulty accepting the losses, it may help for your child to talk to a mental health professional.
An important point I have made in every article I have written about children’s mental health is that mental health disorders are always treatable — and children and adolescents can almost always recover and move forward with a productive and happy childhood.
If you are concerned about the mental health of your child or teen, talk to your doctor or a mental health provider (a school counselor may be able to recommend one if you’re not sure who to call). At Highland Rivers Health, our clinics remain open and have walk-in hours and therapists that work with children and adolescents at every location.
Most importantly, don’t wait. The pandemic has been challenging for us all and this is a critical time for young people to get help if they need it.
Melanie Dallas is a licensed professional counselor and CEO of Highland Rivers Health, which provides treatment and recovery services for mental health, addiction and intellectual developmental disabilities in a 12-county region of northwest Georgia that includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
