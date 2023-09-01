Public school funding in Georgia is a complex process that involves a combination of state, local and federal funding sources.
In Whitfield County Schools, approximately 64% of school funding comes from the state of Georgia Quality Basic Education (QBE) formula.
A little over 25% comes from local (mostly property tax) revenues.
Federal funds comprise approximately 7% of our total school district funding and are designated to provide specific support to our schools. Examples of federal programs include support for schools with a high percentage of students from low-income families, special education, teacher professional development and English language learners.
The remaining 4% of funding comes from state-issued grants for programs such as career and technical education programs, prekindergarten programs, school safety grants and some school bus replacement.
State funding from the Quality Basic Education formula is based primarily on student enrollment, teacher salaries and school programming. The QBE formula includes a “local fair share” component that requires local districts to contribute to education funding adequately. This component considers the district’s property wealth and capacity to raise local revenue through property taxes. The state expects districts with higher property wealth to contribute a proportionately higher revenue share than those with lower wealth. The state audits property sales records versus local property tax assessments to determine if a community’s property wealth aligns with its tax assessment rates.
Designed to ensure that school systems with lower property values receive more state funding than those with higher property values, equalization grants adjust QBE funding for local school districts. Equalization grants are based on statewide data, so it is difficult for a local school system to accurately predict whether it will gain or lose equalization funds for an upcoming year.
Local boards of education are responsible for setting the policy priorities and budgets for public school systems. Many of the financial decisions the boards must make each year involve setting the local property tax or millage rate for school operations. The millage rate is the rate at which property is taxed based on its assessed value. For example, a millage rate of 20 mills means that a property owner would pay $20 for every $1,000 of assessed value.
There are a multitude of factors that the board of education must consider when determining the millage rate. Some are known, and due to the lack of available information when budgeting and taxation decisions must be made, the value of some factors cannot be fully predicted.
A few examples of known factors that had to be analyzed and measured this year are significant increases in employer contributions to the State Health Benefit Plan and revenue loss due to providing temporary relief to taxpayers by holding the 2022 local property tax assessments to 2021 levels.
Some of the factors likely to soon have an impact that cannot yet be accurately measured are inflationary and labor market pressures, tax collection rates, back-tax collection rates, future impacts of property assessments on state QBE funding, the outcome of pending property assessment appeals and the impact on revenues if proposed homestead exemption changes for senior citizens pass on the November ballot. To further complicate matters, changes to local property tax assessments and collections have a lagging impact on state funding several years down the road.
As is evident by these few complicated highlights, public school funding is a complex process. I am grateful for our finance department staff and the local and state resources available to help analyze and translate the many variables and factors involved. I especially appreciate the Whitfield County Board of Education for taking their jobs seriously to dig into the data and ask probing questions to ensure they have the best information available on which to base difficult decisions. Their efforts result in our schools being able to run effectively and efficiently and to do what is best for the children of our community. We are fortunate to have such exemplary school boards in a community that values public education.
Mike Ewton is superintendent of Whitfield County Schools.
