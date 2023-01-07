With the new year comes the opportunity for renewal and growth. Many of us will make New Year’s resolutions as we have done in the past. The results of once-a-year resolutions are often mixed. Some are wildly successful, while many more fail quickly. We are all familiar with the cliches like increased gym membership in January and newly purchased exercise equipment becoming expensive clothes hangers. We intend to do better, and our motives are pure, but how do we ensure success?
Whether a New Year’s resolution involves physical, financial, relational or spiritual growth, how we think and view ourselves and our place in the world can make the difference between failure, short-lived successes and lifelong change.
We must ask ourselves, do I believe I can learn new things every day, even hard things, or was my learning done when I finished school? Do I think I can learn new tricks even as an “old dog”? Do I have a growth mindset or a fixed mindset?
Individuals with a growth mindset believe they can change their abilities and intelligence through effort. They look at their current situation as a snapshot in time and fully expect to grow positively throughout their lives. Fixed-mindset people tend to believe their abilities and talents are unchangeable. They may say or think, “That’s just the way I am,” without believing they are able to grow.
Educators are some of the most inspiring people I know when it comes to how a growth mindset affects personal and professional growth. Constantly improving their own knowledge and skills for the benefit of their students, teachers can never afford to stop learning. Just imagine how technology, science, research, general knowledge and instructional best practices will inevitably evolve over the course of a 30-year career. Educators constantly learn by reading and researching, attending formal professional development opportunities and even pursuing advanced degrees. Most of our teachers have master’s, education specialist or doctorate degrees by the time they reach the middle of their careers.
Beyond what they do to develop themselves, teachers are even more inspirational because they instill a growth mindset in their students.
The best teachers know that every child can learn, and they make it their mission to ensure every child believes that too.
When we dedicate ourselves to having a growth mindset, we have to be ready for how we will respond to fixed-mindset folks who don’t understand or do not want to see us change. We may be questioned or even mocked by those who do not know what it means to improve oneself continuously. Instead of being defensive, we must remember that our growth is intentional and may be intimidating to others who cannot relate. The best we may be able to do is serve as an example to others. It is essential to remain humble but confident that we can and should continuously improve ourselves in whatever we do.
Demonstrating and helping to instill a growth mindset can be the gift of a lifetime that forms the way children learn in the classroom and beyond as they become lifelong learners.
It is never too late for us to embrace the idea that we too can learn and change for the better, no matter our age or educational background.
As we embrace the new year, let’s look beyond traditional resolutions and focus on how we and those we care about can learn and grow to better ourselves for the rest of our lives.
Developing a solid growth mindset can pay dividends throughout 2023 and beyond.
Happy New Year!
