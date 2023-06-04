Serving as superintendent, my best days are spent in schools. Though the end of the school year can be hectic, seeing the great things going on with our students and teachers is always exciting. Between awards ceremonies, military and career signing days, scholarship presentations and graduations, celebrating the accomplishments of our students is nothing short of inspirational. As I reflect on this year’s successes, many faces and stories come to mind. From our youngest prekindergarten (pre-k) students to our newest graduates, there is much to celebrate.
Last fall, 329 pre-k students began as four-year-olds and are now ready to move on to kindergarten. It is amazing how much a child can develop intellectually and emotionally in a single school year. Throughout our 13 elementary schools, 875 fifth-graders are moving on to middle school where they will incrementally gain more independence by changing classes, enjoying a wider range of extracurricular activities and taking even more ownership of their learning. Of course one of the most significant transitions will come with the 980 anxious and excited eighth-grade students who will embark on their high school journeys this fall. Our goal is to make sure they all find their way to success.
Last week, we completed high school graduation ceremonies where 929 seniors became graduates of Whitfield County Schools. This number includes 122 Phoenix High School graduates, making 2023 one of the largest graduating classes in the school’s history. Additionally, about 30 students who were new to our country and spoke little to no English at the beginning of the school year graduated from our Intensive English Academy. It was humbling and awe-inspiring to hear class leaders read stories about their personal journeys. These students demonstrated what highly-motivated people can accomplish when given an opportunity.
Equally inspiring is the various paths high school seniors have taken to achieve their college and career readiness goals. Some finished high school with college credit from dual enrollment or Advanced Placement courses. A few even received their associate’s degree the same week they received their high school diploma. Many students completed career pathways that focused and accelerated their direction toward a chosen career. Some graduates leave high school with full certifications that permit them to go directly into the workforce in skilled areas.
One of the most important ways our school system measures success is by how prepared students are for the future. We have students who are going directly into the workforce as firefighters, medical assistants and skilled manufacturing technicians, just to name a few. Others are prepared for the next academic step in post-secondary education. Ranging from regional colleges to major public and private universities, our 2023 graduates will represent One Whitfield well in academic settings throughout the country.
From pre-k to high school graduation, our students are to be applauded for their accomplishments and achievements. Our families and community play a major role in this success. I truly believe it takes a village to help our students succeed. I am grateful that we live in a community that values and supports the education of our future generations.
