Growing up as a teacher’s kid, I couldn’t get away with anything. My mom always knew what was going on in my class, what my grades were, and what I had been up to during the school day. If there was a note from my teacher in my book bag, mom was likely to ask for it before I ever mentioned it. Even though this was annoying for a youngster, I owe my parents a lot for their interest and active involvement in my schooling.
Research clearly shows that students whose families are actively involved in their education are much more likely to be successful in school. These students usually achieve higher academically, have fewer behavior issues or emotional adjustment problems, and have more highly advanced social skills.
As a school district, Whitfield County Schools realizes that the door to parent involvement swings both ways. We know that our schools have to communicate openly if families are to feel welcome and up to date on what’s happening in their children’s schools. Our schools and the district work diligently to communicate in an ever-increasing number of ways. From the traditional note in the elementary student’s book bag, to social media and website posts, to mass text and telephone notifications, we strive to keep our families informed.
We have recently expanded our family and community engagement efforts by launching the Escuelas del Condado de Whitfield Facebook page, which offers our Spanish-speaking families the same information as our English-speaking parents. Additionally, the monthly superintendent’s article you are now reading is translated and published in the Spanish language La Voz newspaper. With nearly 50% of our families being of Latino/Hispanic descent, we believe that providing information in multiple languages will certainly benefit our students.
We are excited about another platform for communication that will be available soon. Our communications department is hard at work developing a new mobile app designed to bring together all of the important school and district related websites and applications that can be accessed from one screen.
Sharing information through social media and numerous other electronic formats is important in our digital world, but nothing can replace direct verbal conversation. It is difficult to build relationships and earn trust through email exchanges alone. Some conversations require a telephone or face-to-face interaction.
The pandemic can be blamed for many things, but one of the most obvious setbacks our schools and families experienced was the limiting of access to buildings during the school day. Although this was necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic, the practice brought with it the unintended consequence of causing separation between our families, teachers, and administrators. We are thankful that strict social distancing protocols have come to an end, and schools are open to families and volunteers once again.
On the opening day of school, I was thrilled to see so many families in our buildings again. From elementary students being dropped off at the “hug and go” areas to loved ones eating lunch with their children, the atmosphere was charged with high spirits and excitement.
Earlier this week, I was speaking with a group of parents and teachers. At that moment, it struck me that the pandemic has taught me a valuable lesson: Don’t take things for granted, like face-to-face interactions, group gatherings or welcoming families into our schools.
Research and experience have continuously reaffirmed what my mother knew back in the 1970s, open communication between students, educators, and families is essential to the overall success of children.
We have more ways than ever to communicate with one another; let’s make the most of them for the benefit of our kids.
