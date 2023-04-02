Whitfield County Schools heavily emphasizes expanding opportunities for all students. From academic enrichment for college-bound students to our ever-expanding career technical agricultural and engineering (CTAE) programs, we aim to ensure all students are college or career ready when they graduate high school.
I am incredibly excited about a new program that takes career readiness to a new level for some of our students who need support beyond the conventional high school experience.Some students with certain intellectual or developmental disabilities may remain in high school until they are 22 years old. Our exceptional student services (ESS) team identified a gap in services for this population of students.
Some graduates need assistance finding work or seeking out technical training. A few may require the assistance of day services.
This year, Whitfield County Schools opened the Compass Transition Academy. The Compass Transition Academy provides participants with practical assessment and job skills training that allows them to find their best fit as productive workforce members. Since program participants have already completed the requirements for a diploma and graduated from high school, they are referred to as interns rather than students.
Housed at Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, the Compass Transition Academy is a partnership between Whitfield County Schools and the local nonprofit organization Cross Plains Community Partner.
The staff includes lead teacher Todd Ogas, job coach Missy Smith and employment specialist Shannon Badger. The team works with interns in the classroom conducting practical assessments of individual aptitudes and developing new and more advanced employment-related skills. Inside the classroom, interns work in the Practical Assessment Exploration System (PAES) lab. There they demonstrate and develop their abilities to negotiate many work skill strands. Examples of work skills include construction tasks, sorting, alphabetizing and consumer-based tasks such as meal preparation and reading recipes.
The curriculum also includes the soft skills of communication and workplace conduct. Interns prepare video resumes and practice interviews that prepare them to enter the workforce.
Compass Transition Academy interns also participate in on-the-job training at different businesses in our community, allowing them to learn and practice job skills.
At the same time, they gain authentic work experiences in settings such as restaurants, coffee shops, warehouses and cafeterias. Opportunities to learn in real work environments are invaluable to interns readying themselves for their next steps in life.
As we near the end of the Compass Transition Academy’s first year, several of our interns have already gained employment, with more transitioning by the end of the school year. Some interns are immediately filling positions in high-needs areas, such as food service, logistics and retail industries. One academy graduate is already doing a phenomenal job as a monitor on one of our special needs school buses.
According to the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, 15.1 million working-aged Americans live with disabilities today. If just one additional percent of the disabled American population joined the workforce, the national gross domestic product could increase by $25 billion.
Beyond statistics of how this underutilized talent pool could affect our economy, stories of the positive impact on the lives of our interns are even more compelling.
We are thankful for the staff, sponsors, businesses, and community partners who have made the Compass Transition Academy a thriving success. Congratulations to our interns and graduates who are on their way to doing great things for themselves and our community. Proudly, #OneWhitfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.