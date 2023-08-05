The summer seems to pass by faster and faster every year as I get older. As we are wrapping up the busy slate of summer programming and projects in our schools, it is inspiring to see everyone in the school district gearing up for a new school year.
Over the summer, many of our campuses underwent construction and renovations ranging from roof and air conditioning system replacements to artificial turf installations and wireless network upgrades. Our School Nutrition Department served 148,270 meals to children in our community throughout the summer. Mechanics in the Transportation Department serviced and cleaned all 173 school buses, and the bus drivers signed out their buses and received their annual safety training. Custodial crews have had to work between the busy summer student activities and staff development schedules to get buildings clean and ready for students’ return to school.
Our schools hosted a multitude of athletic, band, art and engineering camps, as well as summer school for high school students and our new elementary summer program for kids in first through third grades who needed a little extra help ahead of the new school year.
We had extended school-year programs for some of our students with special needs and continued with our literacy initiatives around the community. Working with our partners like Dalton State College, the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library and the United Way of Northwest Georgia, we again hosted elementary school literacy camps, summer libraries, Book Blasts and Power Lunches. As a result of these partnerships, many kids in our community experienced quality reading and writing instruction and received books to add to their personal libraries at home.
Beyond the wide range of student activities offered, our faculty and staff took advantage of lots of professional development opportunities to enhance their instructional abilities. Sixty-four elementary school teachers attended Orton Gillingham literacy training designed to help teachers identify and assist students with dyslexia and other processing disorders. Others participated in Sonday Essentials phonics training, and some received training in the new Georgia math standards. Professional learning opportunities such as these are designed to provide teachers with the tools they need to help every student succeed and are just a few examples of the work our teachers put in during their summer “break.”
Our district safety coordinator, safety specialist and school resource officers attended advanced school safety training. Public safety officials also used some of our facilities to conduct preparedness training. These types of partnerships ensure that responders are well-trained and familiar with the layout of our schools in the event of an emergency.
We unofficially transitioned to the new school year two weeks ago when school- and district-level administrators and instructional coaches gathered at the annual administrative retreat. The following week was full of excitement as we welcomed 64 new teachers at our New Teacher Induction. The following week we welcomed all teachers back into their schools from summer break. There is always an air of excitement as enthusiastic educators come back together for staff meetings, professional learning and the hard work of preplanning for the start of school.
Prior to teachers returning this week, the Whitfield Education Foundation announced the 77 recipients of $117,000 worth of Innovative Teaching Grants awarded to help teachers provide enriching experiences that would not otherwise be financially possible. By the end of the week, we had the orientation for this year’s Aspiring Leaders Program participants and the districtwide professional development day throughout the system.
No matter whether they provide direct instruction to students or support the teachers who do, our outstanding teams of professionals have a unified focus on our mission of preparing students for success in a global community. For all that we love about summer, the excitement and anticipation of starting a new school year is hard to match. We welcome students back on Tuesday and look forward to a wonderful 2023-24 school year.
Mike Ewton is superintendent of Whitfield County Schools.
