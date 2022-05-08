Spring is a time of longer days, budding flowers, the anticipation of summer and the excitement of high school graduations. As a challenging school year comes to a close, students, families and school staff will soon celebrate the achievements of this year’s graduates. Students have worked hard and dreamed about graduation for over 13 years. Their grit and determination are finally about to pay off. Families have invested so much in the success of their graduates that they, too, deserve to be congratulated.
Though teachers and paraprofessionals have the most direct impact on academic success, every employee who supports students plays an important role. From driving the bus to serving food and maintaining the facility, adults in the building positively impact students while maintaining a healthy learning environment.
The path to graduation looks quite different depending on the individual circumstances students face. Some have role models in their families who have graduated high school, while some will be the first generation to walk across the stage. Whatever the backgrounds and life situations, our aim is to provide the guidance and support needed to help every student succeed. That’s one reason we empower graduation coaches and counselors to work with individual students, aligning resources with specific needs so these young adults can persevere onward to graduation.
When a student needs support outside the traditional academic path of our three conventional high schools and the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, Phoenix High School is an invaluable resource. Without academic credit recovery, which is provided through Phoenix, there would be fewer students receiving their diplomas each year.
Graduating high school is a major milestone. Success in today’s global workforce requires some form of post-secondary training. Some students will pursue college or university studies, while others will obtain the training they need through technical school programs. We are fortunate to have great partnerships with both Dalton State College and Georgia Northwestern Technical College, which provide excellent opportunities for our students both before and after high school graduation.
So while our newest graduates enjoy their well deserved season in the spotlight, it is a shared celebration among all who have contributed. After all, great accomplishments like graduation are rarely achieved alone. It takes a community effort to support our schools and our students. I am eternally grateful for the support our community provides public education. Congratulations to the class of 2022 and to all of those who have played a part in their success!
