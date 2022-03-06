“Anyone can hold the helm when the sea is calm.”
Because leaders sometimes encounter difficult days, this quote has served as an inspirational touchstone for me throughout my career. Recent global events have reminded me how important it is to develop leadership before the seas get rough.
Through his unifying words and actions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has inspired millions to stand up to a foreign invader. Mr. Zelenskyy’s unconventional career path from comedic actor to wartime president serves as evidence that effective and even great leaders are not always born that way. Leaders are made by taking responsibility for their own growth and through the investment others pour into them.
Leaders must have a growth mindset in order to better themselves. A person with a growth mindset sees possibilities, whereas someone with a fixed mindset can only see things the way they are. Whitfield County Schools strives to help students, families and staff recognize their growth potential and work toward continuous improvement.
This concept is especially important in leadership development. Our administrators have frequent professional learning surrounding leadership development. Actively sharing and reflecting upon leadership experiences provides valuable insights for novice and veteran leaders alike.
To cultivate current and future leaders, Whitfield County Schools offers an Aspiring Leaders Program (ALP). The ALP is a year-long cohort of teachers, instructional coaches and newly appointed assistant principals. They meet on Saturdays once a month to take a deep dive into what it means to be an effective educational leader. Over the course of the program, participants invest significant time completing assignments, leading activities and conducting research projects. Most importantly, they build strong relationships which evolve into professional networks. As proud as we are of our ALP participants, we understand that not all of them aspire to be administrators.
We believe teachers are leaders who design learning experiences for students. Learning is not one-size-fits-all. Our teachers never stop learning new strategies that enable them to provide different types of lessons and instruction based on the individual needs of their students. Knowing who you serve and why are essential to leading inside and outside the classroom. Teachers are leaders who do the important work of helping to build tomorrow’s leaders.
Our students also have the opportunity to learn and apply leadership skills. Schools at all levels have student leadership teams who participate in schoolwide and community service projects. They lead by serving as positive examples for other students. Extracurricular activities such as athletics, performing arts and career technical and agricultural competitions play an important role in student leadership development.
Clubs and activities help build character by teaching students the value of responsibility. Research shows that student participation beyond the normal school day increases engagement at school resulting in higher grades and graduation rates.
Leaders pull others along rather than force them ahead. Whether unifying a war-torn country to fight for its freedom or inspiring students and educators to be their best selves, leadership is essential. The investment we make today will pay dividends for generations to come.
