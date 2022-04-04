A few weeks ago, I was enjoying my Saturday morning breakfast at a local restaurant when I overheard a gentleman say, “Kids these days …!” Obviously upset, he folded his newspaper and set it on the seat beside him. He had apparently been reading about a crime committed by a young person.
My first reaction to this generalization about “all” kids was to think about how his parents and grandparents might have categorized his generation when he was young. Hasn’t it always been the case that the older generation believed the younger ones were somehow off track?
My next thought was to wish that this man could see the kids today the way I am privileged to see them in our school system and community.
The vast majority of young people today are achievers. There will always be a few individuals who stray from social and legal norms, and many more will learn from making poor decisions. Whether students are excelling or need additional support, most continue to work toward achieving their goals.
I see kids these days overcoming obstacles such as disabilities, generational and situational poverty, and learning English as a second language. At the same time they are striving to succeed in their other academic subject areas. The dedication and perseverance required to achieve this kind of success is nothing less than amazing, and many kids these days are successfully rising to the challenge to build better lives.
Research shows that students who are involved in extracurricular activities are more likely to excel and less likely to drop out before graduation. I see many kids these days engaged in extracurricular activities that expand their capabilities and improve our community.
The wide range of athletic opportunities today include traditional sports such as softball, basketball and football to newer options like archery and swimming. Students also find success in a wide array of activities outside of athletics. Fine arts, agriculture, service learning and career development clubs are just a few of the opportunities inside and outside the classroom that promote overall success.
Kids these days excel in academics as well as in individual and team competitions. We have Governor’s Honors, Georgia Scholars and student athletes who compete at the highest level while maintaining solid grade point averages. Some of our agriculture, performing arts and robotics competitors compete at the highest levels outside the state. We have numerous team sports that consistently compete at regional and state championship levels. All of these achievements require dedication and commitment above and beyond what many may realize.
Our mission is to maximize student learning by providing challenging and engaging educational experiences in a safe and supportive environment. It thrills me to see so many kids taking advantage of opportunities to be engaged and to achieve great things.
While few will make national headlines by doing the right thing, knowing that today’s students are the community, state, and national leaders of tomorrow bodes well for our community.
So, if you hear someone complaining about how kids are these days because of something they have read or seen, let them know there is more to be optimistic about than they may realize.
