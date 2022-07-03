With the dog days of summer upon us, I think back to the summers of my youth when I would spend time at my grandparents’ house. Fishing with my grandfather, watching Atlanta Braves baseball and riding bicycles with my friends for hours on end are some of my favorite summertime memories.
Over time my grandfather shared some of his experiences during the Great Depression, like how he had ridden freight trains around the country from his native Indiana looking for work. I learned that his frugality was a product of those experiences.
After a long day of fishing, he would clean and my grandmother would cook virtually anything we caught. I have distinct memories of eating turtle and freshwater eel. I did not realize at the time how unusual these meals were to most people. Certain people may view these foods as delicacies, but my grandfather learned to enjoy them through necessity.
Although he had cable television so we could watch Braves games, my grandfather believed upgrading to a color TV would have been a frivolous waste of money.
We would sit in straight backed chairs only a few feet in front of the small black and white television set and watch my boyhood heroes, Dale Murphy, Bob Horner and Glenn Hubbard on the Superstation WTBS. I learned that my grandfather had played semi-professional baseball in Indiana for a team called the Austin Cubs. His stories of watching Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig playing an exhibition game there in Indiana ignited my imagination.
Riding bicycles with friends was usually an all-day event. Groups as large as six or seven would ride the neighborhood streets and gully trails. We encountered wildlife, put pennies on the railroad tracks and challenged each other to Evel Knievel-inspired ramp jumps. On these daylong outings, we would sometimes collect returnable soda bottles and take them to the neighborhood grocery store where we would collect the 10-cent deposit. Aside from the allowance given to me by my parents or grandparents, this was probably the first money I had ever made on my own.
I have plenty of other memories of swimming and travel with my family, which I cherish, but for some reason when I think of summer break, I usually remember those days staying with my grandparents. Maybe it is because I learned so much.
In addition to the fishing skills and love for baseball that I learned from my grandfather, I came to appreciate the experiences of others and to understand that persevering through hard times can lead to great personal growth. From the extended BMX bike excursions with my friends, I learned that being entrusted with independence comes with personal responsibility. We knew where we were allowed to go and when we had to be back home. By collecting and returning soda bottles then promptly blowing every penny on candy, snacks and baseball cards, I even had one of my first experiences with entrepreneurship and personal finance.
My point in sharing these nostalgic memories of summer is that children learn from their experiences. The broader and richer the experience, the stronger the foundation and capacity for learning a child develops.
Vacations, reading and museum visits all have immense educational value, but some of the most essential learning can come from an adult simply spending quality time with a child.
Before another summer break is over and your children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews return to school, set aside intentional, quality time with them.
The knowledge, experiences and love you share will build lifelong memories and may open up whole new worlds to the kids in your life. Who knows? You may just learn a thing or two from them as well.
Mike Ewton is superintendent of Whitfield County Schools.
