Even though Friday marked the first day of school for Whitfield County Schools, preparations begin months earlier. In fact, behind-the-scenes, foundational work begins before the previous school year even ends. The WCS Administrators’ Retreat, held at North Whitfield Middle School, was the first official event of the 2022-2023 school year. It was an exciting time focused on team building, professional learning and strategic planning.
Following the Administrators’ Retreat, we hosted a four-day New Teacher Induction (NTI) welcoming new teachers to our school district. This was the beginning of a year-long program designed to support new teachers. While we do cover many important “nuts and bolts” items during NTI, our primary goal is to provide meaningful professional development in areas such as instructional strategies, curriculum and planning, classroom management and technology.
Traditionally, the Administrators’ Retreat and NTI have a common motivational theme that we carry into the new school year. This year our theme is “Keep building!” We want to build upon the solid foundations that are already in place, solidifying structures that help students learn and achieve at their highest levels. Attending either of the two professional learning events, no one could overlook the construction-related decorations, props and slideshows. But you may wonder what we are building?
We are continuing to build capacity. Building capacity in our leaders, educators, support staff and students is essential to helping a healthy learning organization continue to thrive. We believe our students will be the beneficiaries of this investment.
As beginning of year preparations were being made, I had the opportunity to visit schools where staff and students were getting ready for band, athletics and other exciting fall activities. I was also able to meet with some of our outstanding support teams like School Resource Officers (SROs), the school safety coordination team and the school nutrition department. These groups, along with maintenance, technology, transportation, student services and other operational support teams, are among the most dedicated professionals anywhere. They are passionate about how they contribute to the education of our community’s children, and they take ownership in ensuring student success. Just like the induction program for our instructional and leadership staff, our operational support teams provide ongoing professional development so that they, too, can continue to build capacity that benefits students.
Beyond school system employees, I had the honor in recent weeks to see numerous community members and organizations coming together to help our schools with the materials needed for students to keep building. Through donations of school supplies, book bags, lunch boxes and other necessities, the whole community continues to show its support for our schools.
We all contribute to building the educated citizens of the future, and we appreciate the part you play.
The start of school is always an exciting time for everyone, and I am inspired when students and staff restore life back into the school buildings.
I ask that you please remember that as buses return to the roads and school zone highway signs light up again, drive safely and watch out for our students.
We look forward to a great school year! #OneWhitfield
