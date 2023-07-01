From my earliest years I have loved to study history. I will never forget the excitement of hearing the metal detector alert while searching for Civil War relics with my dad. What treasure were we about to uncover? Would it be a Minie ball, a military belt buckle untouched by human hands since the 1860s, or would it be another bottle cap? That curious boy is now a man who reads all kinds of history books and enjoys making the connection between past and present.
Down the hall from my office hangs a photo gallery of Whitfield County school superintendents dating back to 1884. These photographs capture a single image, but I know that the eyes staring back at me bore witness to remarkable events that shaped our community, the nation and the world around us. It makes me think of historic moments that have had an impact during my lifetime. From Sept. 11, 2001, and the War on Terrorism to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all seen the results that global events have on our local community.
Looking at the faces of past superintendents, I try to better appreciate the lives and careers of these men and women who served through times of prosperity and great difficulty over the last 150 years. For example, during his 20 years as school superintendent, Martin Berry and his predecessors led the school system while navigating the politics, societal challenges and economics of the post-Civil War Reconstruction era.
Judson C. Sapp saw our country drawn into the first World War, and his successor, J.J. Copeland, was in charge of the schools during the “Spanish” influenza pandemic of 1918. Alvin White and Fred C. Cooper both served as superintendent during the Great Depression. While serving as superintendent, Mr. Cooper would have also heard the news of the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor and witnessed the subsequent sacrifices made by our community during World War II. During J.H. Broughton’s superintendency (1961-72) our country experienced assassinations, societal and political upheaval, and the escalation of the Vietnam War. All of these events had a direct impact on Whitfield County citizens and students.
Additionally, our leaders saw technological advances ranging from the invention of automobiles and the first airplane flight to men landing on the moon and the advent of computers and the internet. Locally, they witnessed the birth of the chenille bedspread cottage industry and its evolution into the worldwide floorcovering manufacturing industry based here today.
Within the school system these superintendents managed the consolidation of one-room schoolhouses into community schools in the 1920s and 1930s. They also oversaw the racial integration of our schools as the law and society began to evolve, providing the same educational opportunities for all members of our country and our community.
One of the more remarkable Whitfield County superintendents was Phoebe Broadrick. Between 1913 and 1969 school superintendents in Whitfield County were elected. With the passing of the 19th Amendment in 1920, women were allowed to vote. Ms. Broadrick, a career educator, was not only able to vote for the first time in 1924, she was also elected as the first female superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. Impressively, she was the first woman elected to any public office in Whitfield County.
History matters, and schools are a reflection of the community. An appreciation of our history helps us to understand how we got to where we are and helps to inform our direction going forward. Everything that affects our community at large also has an impact on the students, staff and leadership inside our school buildings. As our nation celebrates its birth this Independence Day I encourage everyone to reflect on those who came before us and helped make this community and this country what they are today.
