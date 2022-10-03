In the 1990s headlines from places like Jonesboro, Paducah and Columbine High School were filled with descriptions of horrifying acts of violence that shocked the conscience of our country. These news stories brought to life the worst fears of every parent, student and educator. Although this description sounds all too familiar today and brings to mind places like Sandy Hook, Parkland and Uvalde, the United States continues to face a trend of school violence that began long ago.
As a young deputy sheriff training other law enforcement officers in 1998, my fellow instructors and I spent many hours working with our local schools to make sure we were ready in case the worst happened here. Tactics and plans have changed a lot since then for both law enforcement and schools. What has not changed is the commitment and constant focus on prevention and preparedness for school emergencies.
School security measures also look much different than they did 25 years ago. We are now accustomed to seeing physical security features like security vestibule entryways, surveillance cameras, mass communication systems and electronic access control. These types of engineering improvements are an important part of a layered safety and security plan.
Whitfield County Schools staff and students also play a critical role in keeping our schools safe. No security device or system can be effective unless the adults and students in the building are equipped with training in preparedness and prevention. Established protocols and procedures are in place to guide our decision making and actions in the event of an emergency.
For more than 20 years, Whitfield County Schools has employed a district administrator responsible for coordinating and developing school safety and emergency operations plans. In addition to our district safety coordinator, we are fortunate to have a full-time sheriff’s office detective who is specially trained in school safety and security processes.
Readiness for executing the plan during emergencies comes from training, drills, exercises and after-action reviews. Each of our 23 schools has a safety coordinator who, along with our school resource officers and administrators, meets monthly with the district and sheriff’s office safety coordinators.
They provide professional development and discuss real time issues either within the district or situations in the news. We believe in learning from our experiences and others.
Due to their dreadful nature, school shootings and acts of violence are usually the stories that dominate the headlines and our attention. Our safety and security teams understand that there are other safety emergencies that can arise, and we must take an all-hazards approach to preventing, mitigating and preparing for them. Natural disasters, accidents and medical emergencies can happen anywhere and at any time. Since we live in a heavy manufacturing area served by major highways and railroads, hazardous materials emergencies are also included in every school’s emergency operations plan.
We strive to strike a balance between school security and maintaining welcoming learning environments. Complacency could have catastrophic consequences, but so could paranoia. As demonstrated by the decades-long partnership between Whitfield County Schools and the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, we know that school safety is a community responsibility.
We also know that school safety is not a destination, but a journey of continuous learning and improvement.
We have a lot to be proud of in our community thanks to the hard work of countless individuals aligned with the same goal.
Safe, secure and inviting learning environments should be among our greatest points of pride and never be taken for granted.
