Our mission at Whitfield County Schools is to "maximize student learning by providing challenging and engaging educational experiences in a safe and supportive learning environment." In order for a mission statement to be more than just a slogan or decoration on an organization’s letterhead, the mission has to be the true focus of the organization and it must be intentionally executed. In recent years, we have depended on our district strategic plan to help us execute our unified mission.
A strategic plan may be described as the big picture plan for an organization. After developing our previous five-year strategic plan in 2014, we have referred to it constantly for guidance in making important decisions. Whether it be a question of resources, policy or curriculum, the strategic plan has proven to be invaluable to us.
This year, we have introduced our new three-year strategic plan. In the middle of the 2015-2020 strategic plan cycle, we realized that many of our goals and objectives in some areas, like raising the graduation rate above 80%, had been met sooner than anticipated. Rather than reporting annually on performance measures that were already accomplished, we felt it would be beneficial to have a plan with goals and objectives on shorter time frames using language that keeps us constantly reaching for greater heights.
The process of developing the strategic plan was based on community survey results which sought input from parents, students, educators, community members and community leaders. Groups of educational leaders worked to refine and adapt the strategic plan goals, priorities and indicators of success which will be the focus of the school system’s work over the next three years.
The strategic goal areas of the plan are: teaching and learning, human resources, finance, parent, family, and community engagement, and district operations. Each goal area is made up of multiple priorities and subdivided by indicators of success.
Teaching and learning is our school system’s core business and as such is designated as goal 1. The overarching objective is to provide the educational foundation and opportunities to accelerate all students to achieve expected or higher growth. This goal is the basis for all we do at Whitfield County Schools.
Human resources are essential to the success of any organization. Goal 2 is to recruit, develop and retain highly-skilled personnel. This emphasis includes both our certified instructional staff, as well as our support professionals. We want the best qualified adults to serve our students.
Finance, goal 3, is to maintain fiscal stability through sound financial practices. Through conservative budgeting and sound accounting practices, we are able to maximize resources that benefit student learning while being good stewards of public funding.
Parent, family and community engagement describes the efforts included in goal 4. We want to strengthen school, family and community partnerships. It takes the whole school community to support the whole child. We are blessed to have strong family and community relationships that we can continue to build upon.
District operations, goal 5, encompasses many of the fundamental services necessary to maintain safe and supportive learning environments. Facilities, technology and safety are just a few of the district operations functions that make a tangible difference in the daily lives of our students.
Developing a strategic plan is only the beginning of the process. Simply having a written plan does not assure its implementation. Execution of the strategic plan is, of course, the most important element of accomplishing our mission as a school district. Each year there will be particular indicators of success that will be concentrated on, monitored, and publicly reported through the publication of yearly progress reports.
In the immortal words of Yogi Berra, “If you don’t know where you are going, you might end up someplace else.” Our new three-year strategic plan will help us to continue to know where we are going so that we can accomplish our mission of providing our students with the experiences and environments needed to maximize their learning.
To view the full three-year strategic plan, visit our website at www.wcsga.net/strategicplan.
Mike Ewton is superintendent of Whitfield County Schools.
