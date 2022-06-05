You may wonder why school buses are driving around the county during summer break and staff members are constantly in and out of buildings during their “off time.”
In reality, summer is packed with behind-the-scenes work as we close out one year, prepare for the next, and support students, staff and the community. Though most staff and students have time off during the summer to refresh and recharge, others are working to provide logistical services and enrichment activities.
This time of year, school administrators are wrapping up recordkeeping requirements, meeting with parents and teachers, hiring new staff, coordinating professional development and making preparations for the next school year.
Although they make it look easy, closing out one school year while preparing for the next is a major undertaking.
Our maintenance, custodial, technology and transportation teams make good use of the few weeks that regular classes are not in session. This is a time when deep facilities cleaning, renovations and construction projects can be completed without disrupting class.
The technology department upgrades networks and systems to ensure instructional and administrative capabilities while protecting our network from cyber threats. The bus garage is a bustling place all year round, but it is especially true in the summer when all 173 buses are cleaned and thoroughly inspected. A number of school bus drivers also work throughout the summer delivering students to various activities while also assisting our nutrition department with food deliveries as part of the Seamless Summer nutrition program.
This federally funded program helps provide meals to school-aged children at 36 sites in our community. Our dedicated nutrition team partners with the transportation department to deliver meals to neighborhoods, community gathering sites, summer camps and other locations so that students have access to quality food when school is not in session.
In addition to making sure our community’s children are fed, the Seamless Summer nutrition program also serves as an anchor for many of our community literacy efforts. Partnerships with agencies such as Dalton State College, United Way, Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, Northwest Georgia Regional Library System and local businesses make these literacy opportunities possible. Offsetting the “summer slide,” our summer literacy initiatives combine free books, literacy activities and meals to feed students’ bodies and minds.
Three of our summer nutrition sites serve as Power Lunch locations where Dalton State teacher candidates coordinate literacy activities for students alongside meal delivery. Educators and volunteers also host 16 additional Power Lunch sites where students are given new books of their own. These books were purchased through grants and community organizations. Seven of our school libraries are open on designated days throughout the summer so that students will have even more access to books over the summer. Additionally, the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System is providing performances for students and families at select school library sites.
Several of our elementary schools also partner with Dalton State to host Literacy Camps where elementary school students have the opportunity to improve their reading and writing skills through fun activities designed by teacher candidates from Dalton State.
This partnership benefits our elementary students by giving them extra literacy instruction while providing aspiring teachers with more opportunities to prepare for their careers in education.
From high school students needing to make up lost credits in summer school to the numerous athletic, fine arts, academic and career/technical activities throughout the district, Whitfield County Schools are busy all summer providing opportunities for students to learn year round.
Please visit wcsga.net for more information on our summer programs. I wish everyone a safe and enriching summer as we prepare for a great 2022-2023 school year!
Mike Ewton is superintendent of Whitfield County Schools.
