In the fall of 1976 in Mrs.Thompson’s first-grade class, there was a single moment when I realized I knew how to read. It all just clicked.
Although I had a long way to go to become a proficient reader, I could sound out words well enough to figure out what the stories in our “Dick and Jane” books meant. As an adult, I know many things had to come together to reach that literacy milestone.
Not only was I fortunate to have a great teacher, but I also benefited from attending preschool and kindergarten. More importantly, my parents talked to me regularly and shared their love of books and reading. At school I didn’t have to navigate health issues, learning or processing disorders, and language barriers that so many of our children face today. Sadly, some children encounter obstacles that make their path to literacy more difficult.
Learning to read is a complex process. Although terminology varies, the essential components of learning to read include phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. These terms may seem complicated, but their meaning is relatively straightforward. Each component is essential in the process of developing readers.
Phonemic awareness is the ability to identify different sounds found in speech. We can help early learners develop phonemic awareness by playing word games, rhyming and doing tongue twisters.
Phonics is the breaking down of words on the page with the sounds of each syllable. Learning phonics helps emerging readers connect words on paper with words they hear spoken. Using flashcards and reading aloud while following along with each syllable are two common ways families can help children build phonics skills.
Fluency is the ability to read accurately and quickly. When readers are fluent, they can concentrate on the text’s meaning and not the individual words. Reading fluency comes with repetition. Encourage youngsters to read something that interests them regularly so they can become fluent readers. We can also set a good example by letting them see us reading. If they know we enjoy reading, they are more likely to want to read.
Vocabulary is the key to understanding words. We can help expand our children’s vocabulary by reading, talking and singing with them. We should never miss an opportunity to teach new words and their meaning.
The ultimate goal of reading is comprehension. Young students learn to read so they can eventually read to learn. We can help them develop and expand reading comprehension by asking questions about what they are reading. Conversations connected to what children are reading helps them to create meaning and make real-world connections.
Our schools support educators who continuously focus on enhancing literacy instruction. Professional development focuses on evidence-based interventions, strategies and resources to grow proficient readers. We are also blessed to have numerous civic and nonprofit groups, as well as corporations and institutions of higher learning, that actively support literacy efforts in our community.
From reading to students in classrooms and at summer nutrition sites to providing books for families to establish home libraries and sponsoring summer literacy camps, it is clear that we value literacy in our community.
By understanding how students learn to read, we can work together to help children become better readers. Our collective efforts may open doors that we can only imagine. We strive to ensure all children experience that magical moment when they realize they are readers. From there, the sky is the limit.
