It’s the time of year when we pause to reflect on the things and people we are most thankful for and how we may help others. I am thankful to live in such a generous community. Generosity is evident all around us, especially during the holidays. This time of year our schools receive many inquiries about how to best help children in need.
Among our 24 Whitfield County schools, 68% (about 8,500) of students are economically disadvantaged and qualify for free and reduced meals. Sixty-one of our students are in foster care, and 126 are classified as homeless.
Please keep in mind that the needs in our community extend well beyond the holiday season. One way to help is to download the Purposity mobile app. Purposity is a platform on which social workers post specific items needed by our students and families. Donors can use the app to purchase these necessities. Then a social worker receives the items and delivers them to those in need.
Throughout the year students’ needs range from housing, food insecurity and clothing to mental health concerns, medical needs and many other wrap-around services. Our teachers, counselors and social workers coordinate crucial services through community partnerships.
From generous individuals to small and large churches and community organizations, Whitfield County is blessed with numerous people dedicated to helping those who have the greatest need.
When people ask how they can help, we encourage them to contact their favorite charitable organization, call a school directly, or reach out to a social worker at the WCS Student Services Center at (706) 876-3955. Our social workers can direct donations to local charities.
Many community organizations help make sure that families have food, clothing and toys for Christmas. Even if you haven’t donated directly to a specific organization, dropping money in a Salvation Army kettle or a firefighter’s boot, or giving to the United Way contributes to supporting families.
It is heartwarming to see the excitement on a child’s face as they receive a gift, especially when the child is not expecting anything for Christmas. Now imagine watching a young child shopping with a firefighter at the Santa in Uniform event, presumably to pick out their own toys. These children inevitably begin picking out household items and clothing for their parents and toys for their siblings. These children are willing to give up their chance to receive toys and gifts so that their family will have presents to open at Christmas.
Generosity is not just something that makes adults feel good about ourselves.
It is one of the many character traits children learn from watching us.
Let us never forget that we, too, can learn a lot from watching them.
