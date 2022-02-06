Why does literacy matter? Kofi Annan, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former Secretary-General of the United Nations, once described literacy as “a bulwark against poverty, a building block of development and a platform for democratization.” Literacy is more than the ability to read and write. It opens doors to academic and personal success. On a larger scale, literacy impacts the social and economic health of our community and our nation.
It is often said among educators that students first learn to read so that they can later read to learn. Those who do not successfully learn to read and write early in their academic career stand a much greater risk of falling further behind in later grades. The ripple effect caused by this deficiency can negatively affect individuals for the rest of their lives.
Research shows students who are not reading on grade level by the end of third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school than their “proficient” peers. High school completion is also a strong predictor of better financial and social outcomes over the course of a lifetime.
Unfortunately, not all students begin elementary school with equal resources and capabilities. Some obstacles to early literacy include poverty, limited English language, processing disorders like dyslexia, developmental disabilities and learning loss due to the pandemic. We think it is important to support programs such as pre-kindergarten and Head Start to provide early learning opportunities that improve literacy outcomes.
The art and science of teaching a child to read requires teachers to have many tools at their disposal. Teachers use data to differentiate instruction based on the needs of individual students. For those who may be struggling to speak and read English, programs such as English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) and our Intensive English Academy provide students with the English language support they need to progress in school and beyond. Advanced professional learning opportunities provide teachers with specialized techniques and strategies designed to assist students in learning to read. From pre-k through high school, our teachers are dedicated and well-trained professionals who work tirelessly to help every child advance their levels of literacy to prepare them for success in life.
Beyond the classroom, our schools partner with the community to improve literacy and academic achievement throughout Whitfield County. Our educators work collaboratively with civic organizations, other school systems and colleges to provide students with literacy support year round both inside and outside the classroom.
One of the wonderful things about teaching a child to read is that you do not have to be an educator to help. The simple act of adults reading to young children plays an important role in developing reading skills. Aside from reading to children, adults modeling literacy by reading books in front of children can plant seeds of literacy for the future.
Wherever you are and whatever your educational background may be, you can help build literacy in children by volunteering in one of our schools, with one of our partner organizations or simply by taking the time to read to a child in your family. Literacy is essential to young lives and to the life of our community. We can all play a part in increasing literacy in our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.