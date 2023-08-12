In a recent guest essay titled “A Star is Born at Plant Vogtle”, Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols wrote eloquently about Plant Vogtle, the first new reactor to come online in the United States in 30 years. He wrote about the emotion he felt to learn Unit 3 was generating electricity, and about how great it was that partners stayed the course. He even praised Southern Company for keeping the project going during COVID.
But what didn’t he mention? Ratepayers. You know, customers — the people who will be paying for Plant Vogtle, or the costs. It’s easy to understand why an elected official wouldn’t want to discuss these issues.
Here’s the truth: At $35 billion, Plant Vogtle is the most expensive power plant ever built on earth. Vogtle’s electricity is $170 megawatt-hours. These numbers might not mean much to people outside of the energy industry, but they are stunning. High costs are why 49 other states decided against building new nuclear power even with heavy federal subsidies on offer. They pursued far more affordable clean energy solutions: Geothermal would have cost just 25% for the same amount of electricity; solar plus storage would have cost just 20%.
I have no idea why Dalton Utilities chose to be a 1.6% partner in this project. Other than Georgia Power, Dalton Utilities is the only direct utility partner. The other two partners are membership organizations representing utility coalitions, which spreads and reduces financial risk.
For Dalton, a 1.6% share of a $35 billion project is $560 million — an enormous sum for just 35.2 megawatts for its share of energy. This makes no sense. That tiny amount of electricity surely could have been managed with energy efficiency investments, a demand response program, or 5000 homes with 7 kilowatt rooftop solar systems — or some combination of those, at a fraction of the cost. While Dalton Utilities received a $59 million payment related to the bankruptcy of Westinghouse, that does not offset the enormous costs of a 1.6% share of an extremely expensive project.
Have Dalton Utilities’ leaders been transparent about the reasons they chose to partner with Georgia Power for Plant Vogtle and the costs for its share? Have utility leaders been clear how much electricity bills will increase, and for how long?
The rest of Georgia faces these issues too. How will Georgia Power customers absorb the large electric bill increases coming for them? Georgians already pay the 7th highest electricity bills in the nation, and over 240,000 Georgia Power customers were disconnected in 2022 for inability to pay their electric bills. Furthermore, Plant Vogtle’s rate increases will last for 60 years, the depreciation schedule for the plant.
In hopes of avoiding customer backlash, utility executives and Georgia Public Service Commissioners are making claims that the benefit of Plant Vogtle is clean energy. Commissioner Echols’ repeated that claim in his essay. But let’s be clear. Clean energy wasn’t why Plant Vogtle was built. Georgia has no climate mitigation plan or renewable energy goals. Just last summer, the PSC, including Commissioner Echols, voted to authorize Georgia Power to add 2300 megawatts of natural gas into their generation mix. Georgia is 46th in state rankings for rooftop solar due to PSC policies.
Then why was Plant Vogtle built? Georgia Power receives big profits for building big capital projects like nuclear power plants. It’s a business model that dates to the 20th century when America’s grid needed rapid build out, but it’s the wrong incentive now. Over 14 states have recognized that and changed how their utilities earn profits by incentivizing clean, affordable energy. Georgia should too.
A second reason Plant Vogtle was built is that the PSC celebrates what they call a “constructive regulatory relationship” with Georgia Power. They believe that a close relationship benefits all parties, which was easily seen in Commissioner Echols’ essay. But this type of relationship results in unfair decisions for ratepayers and is not the proper role of a regulator. No other state does this.
The beauty of the digital era is that it allows for new and better solutions for a carbon free grid. Data analytics, grid edge services, and fully funding demand-side management — in addition to cheap renewables and storage is the grid of the future.
People have no choice of who their electricity provider is and rightfully expect that utility decision-makers and regulatory officials are working to keep electric rates affordable. When we find that they aren’t, it is time for accountability. One good place to start is creating an independent commission to investigate what happened and why, driving towards reform.
Patty Durand is a candidate for the Georgia Public Service commission and the founder and president of Cool Planet Solutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.