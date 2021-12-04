Rebekah Davis: This month, thank the family caregivers of those with Alzheimer's and related dementias

Consider this: For every one person coping with Alzheimer’s or dementia, there are at least two family members providing for their care, unpaid, 24-7, all year with no break. Dealing with what is quickly becoming our next, silent pandemic takes a team — within families, within communities and across our nation.
Here are the numbers. More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s, and close to double that number — 11 million — are family caregivers who make it possible for them to live in the comfort of home. These unsung heroes are dedicating an estimated 15.3 billion hours, unpaid, to their loved ones at a value of nearly $267 billion a year.
In Georgia, the challenge is particularly acute. Our state is among the top 10 in the country with the highest incidence of Alzheimer’s. Currently, an estimated 150,000 people live with the disease, and more than double that number — 334,000 — are unpaid caregivers who perform 640 million hours of care, valued at $9.2 billion annually. Between now and 2025, we can expect the number of those living with Alzheimer’s to rise another 27% — and their need for caregiving to rise proportionate to current trends.
November was our national month of Thanksgiving, but it also marked National Family Caregivers Month as well as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Now, as communities and families across America come together to celebrate the rest of this year’s holiday season, let’s recognize and honor the sacrifices and commitment of these family members.
Family caregivers are responsible for their loved one’s daily activities such as meals; personal hygiene and bathroom assistance; mobility assistance; as well as coordinating medical care and appointments. They are the decision-makers and the advocates for their loved ones.
The responsibilities often lead family caregivers to fail to care for themselves. Their neglect of their own health and wellbeing — from nutrition and exercise, to how they manage stress and emotional health — can leave them isolated and burnt out. That’s been especially true since the pandemic began.
Providing help and support to caregivers is easier than most people think. Even little acts can make a big difference. It starts with educating yourself and learning more about how Alzheimer’s and related dementias progresses. A helping hand may include giving caregivers a break; running errands for them; checking in on caregivers regularly to help them combat isolation and loneliness; and taking time to listen to them to ease their emotional burden.
Georgia residents can also access information and resources, and be connected to community programs, through the Alzheimer’s Association of Georgia. For additional assistance, including coaching and support, the state of Georgia now offers a program called Structured Family Caregiving with select home and community-based providers across the state with the goal of keeping care are home. The program supports family caregivers who are taking care of loved ones in their homes who are Medicaid and waiver eligible.
Family caregivers do their jobs because family takes care of family. It’s a responsibility — but also an opportunity to enjoy the company of loved ones in the comfort and privacy of their home, surrounded by people who know them and love them.
Join us in honoring family caregivers during this month of thanks — but more importantly help us help them, because their commitment continues on every day of the year.
Rebekah Davis is the program director lead of the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
