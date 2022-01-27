Tuesday, Jan. 18, marked the beginning of what we refer to as “budget week.” The only thing that we are constitutionally required to do during our 40-day session is pass a balanced budget. While balancing a budget seems simple enough, when dealing with billions of dollars, it can be quite challenging. While many states continue to find themselves under stressful budget cuts due to the pandemic, our fiscal conservatism, and the fact that our state remained opened for business, has made it possible for us to stay on par with pre-pandemic budget allocations.
Over the last week, House and Senate Appropriations Committees held a series of joint budget hearings, which gave us the chance to closely examine Gov. Brian Kemp's recommendations. As our state’s fiscal year begins July 1, we are in the first stages of crafting two budget bills: The full 2023 fiscal year budget and the 2022 amended fiscal year budget.
2022 fiscal year spending changes
The 2022 budget will be amended to reflect a more accurate estimate of state revenue and accounts for discrepancies between the projected estimate that was passed last year, and actual revenue obtained. Gov. Kemp began the week by presenting his recommendations to the House and Senate Appropriations Committees. Highlighted below are a few spending changes, which include a taxpayer refund, proposed by Gov. Kemp for the 2022 amended budget, which will end June 30 of this year:
• $1.6 million in undesignated regular surplus to be used to provide refunds for all taxpayers for the 2021 tax year between $250 and $500.
• $382 million to restore the Quality Basic Education (QBE) program and $5.5 million to restore other programs directly supporting K-12 instruction.
• $56 million for transportation projects per HB 170 (2015 session).
• $4 million for the Integrated Eligibility System costs for the implementation of the Patients First Act (2019 session).
2023 full fiscal year budget
In his State of the State address last week, Gov. Kemp announced that the 2023 fiscal year budget proposal is set for an estimated $30 billion. The governor listed his funding recommendations, and as expected, education and healthcare remain at the forefront of budget funding, receiving approximately 73% of the state’s overall budget. Public safety, transportation and general government round out the top spends collectively taking most of the remaining budget allocations. Below is a highlight of Gov. Kemp's 2023 fiscal year budget proposals:
Education
• $2,000 pay raise to our k-12 teachers, assistant teachers and pre-k teachers.
• $1.4 billion in direct funding for our k-12 schools.
• Restores $388 million in both fiscal years to eliminate the austerity cuts that were made at the start of the pandemic.
• $79 million to fund program growth to allow the HOPE programs to cover at least 90% of tuition at the state’s public institutions.
• Restores more than $271 million in austerity cuts that were previously made to our higher education systems.
• $35 million for the State Commission Charter Schools supplement to recognize a 23.79% increase in enrollment at state charter schools.
Healthcare
• $139 million to implement the state’s reinsurance program and online health insurance portal to keep insurance plans and premiums more affordable.
• Adds $85 million for improved provider rates to stabilize the state’s Medicaid system
• $33.5 million to fund the state’s mental health crisis networks and services that benefit individuals with behavioral and developmental disabilities.
• $27.8 million to provide a 10% provider rate increase, which would offset the rising costs of caring for our state’s foster children.
Public safety
• $1.6 million to establish a gang prosecution unit in the attorney general’s office and expand the state’s human trafficking unit.
• Several million dollars for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s medical examiners and forensic services, which have backlogs in processing criminal evidence.
• $600 million to purchase a newer prison facility and build a 3,000-bed facility to house medium and high-security prisoners.
Rural initiatives
• $1.8 million for the Georgia Agricultural Trust Fund generated through agricultural tax exemption fees to provide funding for the maintenance and operations of state farmers’ markets and marketing and promotion of Georgia agricultural products.
• $2.5 million for 136 residency slots and $1 million to Mercer University to address rural physician shortages.
Transportation
• $48 million for the Department of Transportation to reflect fiscal year 2021 motor fuel revenue collections.
• $20 million for the Transportation Trust Fund for transportation projects, result of HB 511 (2021 session).
• $8 million for the Georgia Transit Trust Fund for transit projects, result of HB 511 (2021 session).
What’s next?
Although budget week has technically come to an end, our work is far from over. House Appropriation subcommittees will further study budget proposals, eventually passing portions of the suggested budget out of their respective committees. Following this process, those individually passed budgets will then go before the full House Appropriations Committee. Soon after, the budget will receive a full vote on the House floor.
When passed by the House, it then moves over to the Senate, where the process begins all over again. During Senate budget hearings, we will either approve or change House recommendations. If both chambers agree on the budget, it goes to the governor’s desk for his approval and signature. We will keep you updated on anything specific to our region.
As always, if you have questions or concerns, feel free to contact me anytime. Your voice is important when ensuring our delegation votes reflect the majority within our district. Please continue to look for future updates covering the latest news from under the Gold Dome. Thank you for allowing me the honor and privilege to serve our home in this capacity. I look forward to the coming days where we will continue to work hard on your behalf for the betterment of our great state.
Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, represents District 6 in the state House of Representatives.
