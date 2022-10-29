Leadership in Georgia has a track record of letting you down while increasing their control over your daily life.
Property taxes, income taxes, gas taxes, occupational taxes and sales taxes all give your wealth to a ruling bureaucratic class. Meanwhile, those taxes hamper your ability to start and run a business or leave a legacy for the next generation.
Shane Hazel is Georgia’s libertarian gubernatorial candidate. Shane’s quick summary of libertarian philosophy is “Don’t hurt people and don’t take their stuff.” The state government of Georgia does the exact opposite with civil asset forfeiture, blacked-out police cruisers, lockdowns, the “smart city” surveillance state or health mandates of any kind.
The libertarian position is that government does not have the authority to use coercion against peaceful people. But the government of Georgia continuously intrudes into your daily life and into your freedom. Shane will fight for your freedom to say no to government overreach.
Shane Hazel is a Second Amendment absolutist. That means that you own yourself. You have the right to defend your person and property by any means necessary, and the government must not infringe on your right to defend yourself. Shane Hazel commits to nullify as many gun laws as possible if you choose him to represent you as governor.
Shane will also nullify all cannabis laws and work to create a free market in the cannabis industry. What you do with your body and your land is your business, and the government has no place regulating the use or sale of a plant.
We, as libertarians, believe that taxation is theft. Your money is your property — always. You have the right to spend your dollars how you see fit, and you have infinitely more information about yourself and your needs than a bureaucrat who has never met you.
You earned your money by producing value for society, but the government wants to take that money to redistribute it for their grand schemes. If elected, Shane will push for the abolition of state and local taxes, regulations and political favors.
Shane Hazel is the only viable option for the people in this state who want to live a peaceful life without being subjected to force and coercion.
Georgia, we can do better, and we must. A vote for Shane Hazel sends a message to the ruling class that we will not simply vote for the lesser of two evils.
We have let the two parties overstep their bounds for too long, and it’s time we begin to think about how to take power back.
This election is a pivotal opportunity to make your vote count for something more than “keeping the other candidate out.” And Shane Hazel would be honored to have your vote.
