During the late hours of Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office experienced the worst scenario for any law enforcement agency — “officer has been shot.”
Dispatch announced a lookout for a stolen utility trailer out of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Deputy Darrell “Chip” Hackney was sitting on I-75 southbound around the Carbondale exit when he spotted a white Tahoe and the suspected stolen trailer. A tag reader device on the patrol unit confirmed a hit on the stolen trailer.
Deputy Adrian Gomez was on the scene as a backup unit. As Deputy Hackney approached the vehicle, identifying himself as a law enforcement officer, the driver immediately produced a hand gun, firing at the officer. One shot struck Deputy Hackney in the lower right-backside of his bulletproof vest. The suspect then left the scene, wrecking just beyond the West Nance Springs overpass, fleeing into the woods. A non-stop search for the suspect(s) began that would last almost 72 hours. The first suspect was located early Tuesday morning and the second suspect was taken into custody late Wednesday evening.
A massive manhunt was organized and the search began immediately on Sunday evening after the shooting. Officers and agencies from all over North Georgia had gathered in search of the suspect(s). By Wednesday evening, 26 different local, state and federal agencies were coordinated in the final search consisting of 175-plus officers on the ground.
A very special thank you to every agency and officer that committed themselves in the search for this suspect considered “armed and dangerous.” A special thank you to the citizens of Carbondale Road, West Nance Springs Road and Cline Road in southern Whitfield County. Also, the residents in the Bandy Lake Road, Airport Road, Coal Road and Midway Road are in northern Gordon County. We fully understand the inconvenience, burden and disruption to your lives during the three days of searching. We understand the worry and concern for the children and senior adults that remained in the homes as law enforcement saturated the area.
We apologize in advance if we have overlooked any agency, business or individual that had a hand in this search. Individually, you know the part you played and what you provided. We thank you very much!
• Bartow County Sheriff's Office
• Chattooga County Sheriff's Office
• Gordon County Sheriff's Office
• Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office (standby)
• Carroll County Sheriff's Office (standby)
• Floyd County Sheriff's Office
• Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
• Murray County Sheriff's Office
• Rhea County Sheriff's Office/K-9 Tennessee
• Sheriff Nathan Johnson/Real County (Texas) Sheriff's Office
• Walker County Sheriff's Office
• Whitfield County Sheriff's Office
• Adairsville Police Department
• Calhoun Police Department
• Chatsworth Police Department
• Cohutta Police Department
• Dalton Police Department
• Fairmount Police Department
• Floyd County Police Department
• LaFayette Police Department
• Tunnel Hill Police Department
• White Police Department
• Catoosa County EMA
• Gordon County EMA
• Gordon County EMS
• Hamilton EMS
• Gordon County Fire Department
• Whitfield County Fire Department
• Whitfield County 911
• Whitfield County Building and Grounds
• Whitfield County Constable
• Whitfield County Public Works
• Georgia Bureau of Investigation
• Georgia Emergency Communications Authority
• Georgia Department of Community Supervision
• Georgia Department of Corrections
• Georgia Emergency Management/Homeland Security
• Georgia Department of Natural Resources/aviation
• Georgia State Patrol/SWAT/aviation
• Federal Bureau of Investigation/aviation
• U.S. Marshals Service
• Texas Ranger Division
• City of Chattanooga Mobile Communications Services
• Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force
• Bob's Wrecker Service
• Big John's Treat Shoppe (Calhoun)
• Circle K at Carbondale Road
• Chick-fil-A (Dalton)
• Jerusalem Grille (Calhoun)
• McKee Foods
• Chaz Acree family
• Dr. Jeff Richmond, Animal Hospital of Whitfield County(standby)
• Dr. Mike Wilson, AOSM (Associates in Orthopedics and Sports Medicine) (standby)
Scott Chitwood is the sheriff of Whitfield County.
Mitch Ralston is the sheriff of Gordon County.
