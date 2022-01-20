Monday, Jan. 10, marked the first day 2022 legislative session. It was great to catch up with colleagues as we began preparation for the legislative days ahead. Over the remaining days, we will introduce and discuss new bills, while revisiting 2021 bills still on the table which did not receive a floor vote prior to our day 40 deadline. Therefore, we can expect last year’s hot topic items such as casino gaming, healthcare, education and tax reform to reappear.
State of the State
Thursday, Jan. 13, Gov. Brian Kemp gave his fourth State of the State address covering accomplishments from last year while highlighting hopes for the next. Gov. Kemp noted the progress we have made over the last few years where economic development, job growth, education, healthcare and public safety are concerned. He also highlighted how our state handled the unprecedented impacts of the pandemic, choosing freedom over shutdowns.
Gov. Kemp made clear that education, healthcare and public safety are top agenda items for the upcoming year. The governor announced his plans to fully restore funding to our educational system, which includes an additional $2,000 a year pay raise for hardworking Georgia teachers.
Gov. Kemp went on to outline his healthcare policies which include expanding our state nursing programs, a focused effort to incentivize members of the medical community to serve the less populated areas of the state and lowered healthcare costs. If the governor's healthcare budget proposals are approved, it is estimated that this could bring 1,300 additional healthcare practitioners to our state.
Rounding off the top three policy agenda items is that of public safety. Government’s most important role is to ensure the safety of our citizens. Gov. Kemp will continue his efforts to tackle the issue of gang violence and human trafficking through empowering and supporting our law enforcement community. He has also outlined his intent to successfully pass “Constitutional Carry” legislation aimed at preserving an individual’s Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
State budget
Tuesday marked the start of “budget week.” Before addressing any legislative action, the state budget will be our primary focus. We are constitutionally required to pass a balanced budget before adjournment. As our population continues to grow, so does the need for improved infrastructure. Education, healthcare, public safety and infrastructure will remain top contenders for budget allocations. As always, our local delegation will work hard to ensure we bring home needed funding for various projects in our region of the state. The budget is a living document that will change many times before final passage.
Committee meetings
Committees within the General Assembly are incredibly important as this is where the legislative rubber meets the road. All bills introduced must be properly vetted through the committee process before making it to the House floor for a full vote. If passed, the legislation then moves to the Senate side to begin their committee process. Committee meetings are livestreamed through the General Assembly website. I encourage you to explore this site and follow along with any issue of which you find of interest.
As we make our way through the legislative session, be on the lookout for updates on the latest issues, as well as the budget. With an aggressive agenda ahead, we look forward to working together in passing legislation for the betterment of our great state and district.
Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve and if you need anything at all, please feel free to contact our office directly.
Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, represents District 6 in the state House of Representatives.
