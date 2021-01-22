Monday, Jan. 11, marked the first day of the 156th meeting of the Georgia General Assembly and the beginning of a brand-new legislative term. The first order of business was for all elected members to be sworn into office. Soon after we began preparation for the legislative days ahead. Issues such as election law, healthcare access, education and public safety initiatives will be up for debate. Over the remaining days, we will be introducing and discussing new bills that may become law, which is why it is important we come together to communicate, listen and strive to better our great state.
State of the State
Thursday, Jan. 14, marked Gov. Brian Kemp's third State of the State address while in office. His message outlined what was accomplished over the last year, despite of the impacts brought by COVID-19. While the pandemic has impacted economic activity across the state, we are on track to bounce back and fully recover through our continued efforts of conservative spending and a balanced budget. Most importantly, no new budget cuts will be necessary, and Gov. Kemp has called for more than $647 million in the amended fiscal year 2021 budget for K-12 education, which will fully fund enrollment growth.
Gov. Kemp also elaborated his plans for increased broadband internet access; an enhanced freight transportation network; increased protections for human trafficking victims; personal protective equipment tax credits to pharmaceutical and medical companies; and continued expansion of access to quality medical care across our state. As the legislative session continues, I will update you all items regarding the governor’s agenda.
COVID-19 vaccinations
Many have been reaching out regarding the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations.
All of the information concerning Georgia's COVID vaccine distribution can be found at: https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine. On this page you can view the number of doses that have been allocated to the state, how many have been ordered, how many have been administered, and view where vaccines have been allocated by enrolled provider. This information is updated daily by 6 p.m. Please keep in mind that at this point, we only have a limited number of vaccines to distribute. Therefore, we are vaccinating in phases to accommodate frontline health workers and those most vulnerable to the coronavirus. I encourage you to explore this website as it will keep you to date as to where and in what time frame, you will be eligible to receive the vaccine in your local community.
Budget hearings
The only thing the General Assembly is required to do by law is pass a balanced budget. Budget hearings began Tuesday. In the coming days, we will anxiously await as the appropriations committee deliberates and makes suggestions as to where state funds should be allocated. The budget is a living document that will change many times before final passage in the last days of session. Look out for future budget news and as always, our local delegation will work hard to ensure that our region receives necessary funding and assistance from the state level for future capital investments.
As we make our way through the legislative session, be on the lookout for updates on the latest issues, as well as the budget. With an aggressive agenda ahead, we look forward to working in unison to pass legislation for the betterment of our great state and district. Representing your voice is our top priority. As always, if you ever have questions or concerns regarding legislative matters, we encourage you to contact us anytime.
Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, represents District 6 in the state House of Representatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.