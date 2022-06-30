While most Georgia citizens take the opportunity to slow down during the summer months, our state government works frantically to ensure that we are prepared to step into our new fiscal year, which begins July 1.
A brand-new fiscal year means we begin anew where government funding is concerned. Fortunately, our economy did not suffer near the blow of many sister states during the pandemic, allowing us to continue our track record of stable economic growth. Despite the many challenges, our unemployment rate remains low, at 3.1%, we experienced record-breaking commerce, trade and investment numbers and we continue to hold our title as the No. 1 state to do business.
Further, our fiscal conservatism has allowed us to put over $1 billion dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Georgians. We were also able to bring much needed relief to Georgia families by suspending the gas tax.
This year’s 2023 fiscal year budget is an estimated $30 billion. Below is a detailed report of how we are working to address issues of importance over the next year through various budget allocations.
Education
Education plays a pivotal role in attracting new businesses as we work to better prepare Georgia’s workforce through various partnerships, opportunities, and initiatives.
• $2,000 pay raise to our K-12 teachers, assistant teachers and pre-K teachers.
• $1.4 billion in direct funding for our K-12 schools
• Restores $388 million in both fiscal years to eliminate the austerity cuts that were made at the start of the pandemic.
• $79 million to fund program growth to allow the HOPE programs to cover at least 90% of tuition at the state’s public institutions.
• Restores more than $271 million in austerity cuts that were previously made to our higher education systems.
• $35 million for the State Commission Charter Schools supplement to recognize a 23.79% increase in enrollment at state charter schools.
• $85 million to fully fund enrollment growth in our higher education programs.
Healthcare
Did you know that close to 3.6% of adults in Georgia live with serious mental health conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depression? To lessen the impact of mental illness, and provide quality care to all citizens, we have implemented the second largest allotment of budget spending towards healthcare initiatives.
• $24 million to implement the state’s reinsurance program and online health insurance portal to keep insurance plans and premiums more affordable.
• Adds $85 million for improved provider rates to stabilize the state’s Medicaid system.
• $33.5 million to fund the state’s mental health crisis networks and services that benefit individuals with behavioral and developmental disabilities.
• $27.8 million to provide a 10% provider rate increase, which would offset the rising costs of caring for our state’s foster children.
• $39.5 million to automatically enroll children in Medicaid services as part of an application for food assistance or TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) benefits to guarantee that more children receive the health benefits for which they are eligible.
• $8.5 million for the Georgia Trauma Care Network Commission.
Public safety
The only reason our government exists is to protect our citizens. Our commitment to the safety of Georgians is reflected through our public safety budget allocations.
• $1.6 million to establish a gang prosecution unit in the attorney general’s office and expand the state’s human trafficking unit.
• $5,000 raise for state law enforcement and state employees.
• $3.2 million for an additional trooper school class.
• Add law enforcement and criminal justice degrees to high-demand career initiatives.
• $10.3 million dollars for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s medical examiners and forensic services, which have experienced backlogs in processing criminal evidence.
• $600 million to purchase a newer prison facility and build a 3,000-bed facility to house medium and high-security prisoners.
Rural initiatives
It was not long ago that the rural areas of our state were thriving, healthy communities. Sadly, in recent years, those areas have been adversely impacted by a changing economic landscape. We have made a commitment to assist our rural communities by ensuring they have the resources and infrastructure needed to grow and prosper. I have no doubt that with positive policy changes and growth initiatives currently in place and to come, these areas will once again become the beating heart of Georgia.
• $1.8 million for the Georgia Agricultural Trust Fund generated through agricultural tax exemption fees to provide funding for the maintenance and operations of state farmers’ markets and marketing and promotion of Georgia agricultural products.
• $2.5 million for 136 residency slots.
• $1 million to Mercer University to address rural physician shortages.
• $41 million in our state parks to renovate and expand facilities across Georgia to attract tourism to our wondrous natural resources
Infrastructure
Few realize the important role sound infrastructure plays within our state. As the economic landscape of Georgia continues to change, so must our efforts to improve the condition of our roadways and infrastructure. Streamlining transportation systems throughout the state is priority when discussing the budget and future projects. Infrastructure is a key component to our state’s success, impacting every citizen which we see magnified through current supply chain issues. To see a detailed report of transportation projects scheduled throughout the state, we encourage you to visit the Department of Transportation website, dot.ga.gov.
• $48 million for the Department of Transportation to reflect fiscal year 2021 motor fuel revenue collections.
• $20 million for the Transportation Trust Fund for transportation projects.
• $8 million for the Georgia Transit Trust Fund for transit projects.
• $80 million to complete the renovation and expansion of the Savannah-Georgia Convention Center to continue to attract large convention delegations to the state and further invest in Savannah’s tourism industry.
If you have questions, concerns, are interested in learning more about our budget process or capital projects happening in our area, please feel free to reach out to us directly.
As always, thank you for allowing me the honor of serving as your voice under the Gold Dome. May God bless you and keep you, may he continue to bless the great state of Georgia.
