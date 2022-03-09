Monday, February 28, we returned to the Gold Dome for week eight of our legislative session. It was an eventful week as we passed many bills and resolutions on the House floor. As our Crossover Day deadline is quickly approaching, we are all working hard to ensure the passage of sound policy and positive legislation to benefit our citizens and state.
Tax reform
Tax reform is always an ongoing conversation and priority under the Gold Dome. We successfully passed a number of tax friendly policies, most notably in the form of House Bill 1302, benefiting all Georgians, and HB 1064, aimed towards assisting our veterans.
Our conservative stewardship of our state’s general fund has paid off, quite literally, as we have a surplus of $1.6 billion in undesignated funding. Therefore, it was an easy decision to vote in favor of HB 1302, which will give these funds back to our Georgia families. The tax credits outlined within the bill, based off 2020 filings, are as follows:
Provides a one-time tax credit for eligible Georgia taxpayers who filed income tax returns in both 2020 and 2021.
• Single tax filers would receive a $250 refund.
• Head-of-household filers would receive $375.
• Joint filers would receive a $500 refund.
• Refunds would not be available for nonresidents, individuals who were claimed as a dependent for the 2020 or 2021 tax years, estates nor trusts.
If signed into law, the refund would be automatically credited on an individual's filed income tax return for 2021. This means the refunds would first be credited against a filer’s outstanding income tax liability prior to being issued directly to the taxpayer. Further, this tax refund would not be taxable under Georgia law, and taxpayers would not accrue interest on the rebate. After a tumultuous and uncertain couple of years, the ability to refund our hardworking citizens is affirmation that we made the right decision to reopen our state’s economy, trust in personal responsibility and continue to support our businesses during the pandemic.
Did you know that Georgia houses one of the largest military and veteran populations in the nation? To that end, we have always worked hard to ensure our men and women in uniform know they are appreciated. We solidified our efforts as a military friendly state through the passage of HB 1064. This bill works to give money back to those who protect us. The bill exempts up to $17,500 in military retirement income from state income taxes for retired service members under 62 years old. If a military retiree continues to work and earns at least $17,500, the retiree would be eligible for an additional exemption up to $17,500 in state income taxes for a total exemption of $35,000. If passed and signed into law, this exemption would become effective on July 1, 2022, and subsequently applicable to all taxable years starting Jan. 1, 2022.
Agriculture
As the largest economic engine in our state, adding billions to our state’s economy on an annual basis, agriculture is always at the forefront of conversation during our legislative sessions. To continue our support of Georgia’s AG community, we successfully passed two bills that allow for hands-on agricultural experiences for our Georgia students.
HB 1303 authorizes the Georgia Department of Education to implement agricultural education programs in all public elementary schools. This bill also requires our schools hire an agricultural education teacher for these programs.
We also passed HB 1292 to ensure that students would not be penalized for missing school when they participate in our state’s invaluable 4-H activities and programs. Under HB 1292, a school could request documentation from a 4-H representative if a student was absent due to involvement in the organization. We are hopeful these bills will educate Georgia students on our state’s largest industry while encouraging them to explore their career options in agriculture.
Health care
We also passed HB 1348, which would add vaping to the Georgia Smoke-free Air Act and align our vaping laws with our cigarette smoking laws. Under the bill, vaping would be prohibited inside most public areas, such as restaurants and government buildings. Additionally, businesses would be able to designate enclosed areas for vaping that would be separate from non-vaping areas, and individuals who vape in prohibited public spaces would face a $100 to $500 fine.
Qualifying week
In addition to our regularly scheduled session this week, our Georgia secretary of state will also be hosting qualifying week for the upcoming election cycle. After much prayer and consideration, I am excited to announce that I will be seeking reelection to continue my service as your House representative within the Georgia General Assembly. Our family sincerely appreciates the guidance and wisdom so many have lent over the years, and we are grateful to have your support as we work to continue serving our home.
The pace will continue to quicken as we delve further into session in preparation for our Crossover Day deadline, scheduled for Tuesday, March 15. Crossover Day is the last day any legislation can pass its respective chamber with enough time to pass the other prior to day 40. As always, we will keep you updated on major happenings.
In the meantime, if you need anything at all, please feel free to contact me. Thank you for the honor of allowing me to serve our home under the Gold Dome. It is humbling to know that you have entrusted me to ensure our district values are protected. Please be on the lookout for future updates as we move through the remaining days of session.
