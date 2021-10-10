Tatum Hackney: Making the most of your gift

Every year in September we begin our community-wide fundraising campaign. While the campaign cabinet volunteers are busy raising the money, the Community Solutions volunteers are busy studying how to best invest those dollars in community programs and services in Whitfield and Murray counties. One of the most common questions we get throughout the year is: “How are United Way funds distributed throughout our local community?”
My name is Tatum Hackney, the United Way of Northwest Georgia Community Solutions Chair, and I would like to explain how United Way’s Community Solutions process works in our community.
We have a mission to unite people and resources within our community. The Community Solutions Committee is comprised of local volunteers who serve on one of six panels that represent all of United Way’s key focus areas in education, basic needs and health. The panels strategically group United Way’s community partners into these categories: day services for children; mentoring services; abuse prevention and intervention; specific health needs; basic needs; and day services for adults. Visit www.ourunitedway.org/community-partners-grantees-programs for a complete list of United Way community partners, grantees and programs.
United Way provides funding to community partners based on the location of their services in Whitfield or Murray counties as well as the results and continuous refinement of their processes. The funded programs and services reflect the values and needs within our local community as determined by our volunteers. The panel members serve the entire year and are active in different components of the Community Solutions process throughout the year. Each community partner meets with their specific panel to present their services, their staff, their board and provide a tour of their operations. Each panel member works directly with a community partner as a liaison throughout the entire process. They attend their community partner’s board meetings, ask questions, attend fundraisers and do what they can to gain a complete understanding of the community partner so they can report back to their panel.
The community partners are required to submit their budget forms halfway through the year, and then the panel members review the requests and evaluate their financial audits, discuss needs and challenges, and prepare questions to ask each community partner. The community partners then meet with the panels, review their requests and answer any questions from the panels pertaining to their budget.
It is important to note that while the money our community raises is very significant (and we are fortunate to live in such a giving and supportive community), the funds do not match the full need or requests in total by United Way’s community partners. Therefore, the panels must evaluate and decide how to best distribute the funds efficiently and effectively. There are some agencies in our community that choose not to request funding from United Way due to the rigorous guidelines and financial auditing. While we understand that it may be too cumbersome for some agencies, it is our responsibility to ensure that United Way’s funding is spent in the most responsible manner to meet the most immediate needs in our community.
I am very proud of the integrity of United Way of Northwest Georgia and the generosity of those within our community through their time, funding and support. I will add that in the challenging times that we are facing, I have witnessed our volunteers uniting more than ever. I truly believe that together we can make a difference.
Our campaign goal for the 2021 year is $4.125 million. Each of those dollars is able to go further through United Way’s efficient and effective funds distribution process. You can have confidence in your gift going to the most immediate needs within our community. I ask you to consider giving to our 2021 campaign to help create a brighter future for our local community. To give, please visit ourunitedway.org/give. To live better we must 'Live United,' because that’s the power of community!
Tatum Hackney is the Community Solutions Chair for United Way of Northwest Georgia and a member of the organization's Board of Directors.
