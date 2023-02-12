At United Way of Northwest Georgia, one thing was clear in 2022 as we continued to help our community build a brighter future: You were the driving force behind our work. You changed lives every single day with your generosity. Through the power of community, you moved our community forward. Whether it was volunteering for one of our service projects, making a gift to our community campaign, or lending your voice to advocate for change, your support made a huge difference. Our community is special and powerful when “United”!
Because of you, we are proud to be able to invest in Whitfield and Murray counties through grants, direct services and strategic programs that serve our community and its members every day. And because of the power of our community, we are able to invest strategically in the very best, most effective community partners. Our local community partners and United Way programs serve more than 47,000 people with basic needs, education, health needs and much more.
The father-son duo, Piet and Julian Dossche, led the United Way campaign in 2022. Although it’s no easy task serving as campaign co-chairs, both Piet and Julian believe strongly in the value of United Way — uniting people and resources to create lasting positive change in our community.
Our United Way campaign cabinet, campaign co-chairs and board of directors recently gathered to celebrate and announce that our community has again risen to the occasion and met our campaign goal of $4.15 million!
When I asked Julian about what the 2022 campaign taught him about our community, he said, “I have always been inspired by our community, and this year was no exception. With the guidance and support of United Way, we were able to meet our campaign goal and provide those essential needs to individuals and families throughout Whitfield and Murray counties. Both my dad and I would like to express our appreciation to the members of our all-star campaign cabinet. Through their commitment to our community and United Way, we were able to meet this year’s goal of $4.15 million! We would also like to thank the generous business partners who have continued to support United Way despite the challenges. My dad and I could not be prouder of our community for passionately bringing people together to improve lives, inspire donors and unite the community.”
I cannot thank Piet and Julian enough for serving as our campaign co-chairs this past year. Their leadership and passion inspire me and so many others as we look to the year ahead and continue to serve our community. To all the people, organizations and companies of all sizes who stepped up to support United Way in 2022, we thank you for your commitment to making Whitfield and Murray counties a better place. You did not respond with “if,” but rather “how” can I help? This is what makes our community so special.
The power of our community to support one another is unmatched. We are thankful to live in a community where a giving spirit is an integral part of everyday life. I look forward to what this year brings, knowing that United Way of Northwest Georgia will be here serving when our friends and neighbors need us most.
Live United.
