Change doesn’t just happen.
When we chose to help, to contribute, to reach out, that’s when we create change in Whitfield and Murray counties. One moment of compassion and generosity makes it possible for anyone in our community to recover from a crisis, rebuild what was lost and reimagine a new kind of future in 2022.
This December, when you give to United Way of Northwest Georgia, you will be helping people change their lives. Together we can:
Create strong starts for children
Through early education reading programs like Power Lunch, we make sure all children are reading at grade level. Through our four Born Learning Trails, we also promote early learning and family health. Our Born Learning Trails are at Civitan Park, Chatsworth Library, Edwards Park and Joan Lewis Park. We put over 19,000 books in the hands of children through our Power Lunch program, book distribution sites in Murray County and our Little Free Libraries. You can find our Little Free Libraries at any park located in Whitfield and Murray counties. Be sure to go check out one of our Little Free Libraries or Born Learning Trails today!
Provide safe homes and warm meals
United Way and our community partners provided over 5,100 individuals and families with housing assistance and over 18,500 with food assistance. With our community partner, Meals on Wheels, we provided over 54,000 meals to home-bound elderly. We continuously provide help to ensure seniors can live safely at home.
Increase access to health care
Resources like United Way Community Partner, DEO Clinic and United Way 2-1-1, provided over 1,780 people with connections to critical health services and care. Everyone in our community should have access to what they need to have a stable, healthy life — to thrive, rather than to just survive.
Until every need is met, there is work to be done. Today we ask you to join us in making your personal investment in United Way of Northwest Georgia. When we unite, we improve lives.
Help us reach our goal of $10,000 by Dec. 31. The $10,000 will help us meet the overall campaign goal of $4.15 million, which supports the education, basic needs and health of individuals and families in Whitfield and Murray counties. Last year United Way touched the lives of over 47,000 of our friends and neighbors.
Work this important is never completed or done alone. We want Whitfield and Murray counties to be resilient communities that offer opportunities for everyone to thrive. We can make it happen, together. Start today in your community. Join us and create change today. Every dollar matters! Give today at ourunitedway.org/give.
With our deepest gratitude.
Landon Hair is the 2022 United Way of Northwest Georgia board chairman.
