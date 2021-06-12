Tim Baucom: A legacy of service

United Way’s mission is "Improving lives, inspiring donors, uniting community." Simply stated – United Way connects people in need with people who can help. We do this with the continued support of loyal donors who reflect the full diversity of our community.
With a successful industry headquartered here that has been able to manage through the pandemic and prosper from consumer demand, our United Way has weathered the storm and remained steadfast in our support of our 26 United Way community partners and programs. I am honored to serve as the 2021 board chair and look forward to leading the charge. United Way is very important to me — and to the over 46,000 people here in Whitfield and Murray counties who depend on our services each year. United Way of Northwest Georgia is in the business of improving lives for the people of Northwest Georgia.
I sincerely believe that a United Way’s partnership is good for business, because I believe there is a direct linkage to healthy communities through the work of United Way. Happy customers only happen with happy associates, and happy associates only happen when there is a healthy community. There is a direct linkage among all three.
I don’t particularly like talking about myself, but an interesting fact is that I am the first, oldest Baucom son in five generations that did not go to Wake Forest University or Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and enter the ministry. I went to the University of South Carolina and graduated in mechanical engineering. While I do not feel called to preach, I do feel called to servant leadership. One of the things I love about United Way is that it enables me to contribute to my community through my United Way financial donation and volunteer support.
As someone whose father has a legacy of service to his own community, I value the principle of leading by example. As we celebrate Father’s Day this month, I wanted to share an inspiring story with you.
I first met Howard through our membership at Dalton First United Methodist Church.
Howard Elder is our 2020 Connie Woodward Award for Outstanding Volunteerism in Whitfield County Recipient. He completed over 150 hours with United Way community partner Big Brothers Big Sisters during 2020. Serving others plays a large role in Howard’s life — and no one knows this better than Howard’s Little, AJ.
Howard has been AJ’s Big Brother for seven years since AJ was in the fourth grade. AJ and his two younger brothers are being raised by their grandparents. Last year was a very difficult year for AJ’s family, in particular, because his family lost their sole provider, AJ’s grandfather. AJ’s grandmother had no one to help with next steps to move on and provide for her grandsons. Howard stepped in to help plan the funeral, drove her to and from the funeral home, and helped her visit all the offices to adjust to her new normal. He established a budget for the family and raised donations so they could stay in their home. He has worked with all three kids to help bring up their grades from failing to passing due to the struggles of virtual learning. In addition to helping AJ’s family physically and financially, Howard was also there for them emotionally.
When a comment is made about how lucky AJ and his family was to have Howard in their lives, Howard quickly corrects them by saying he is the fortunate one. He adds that this family has become his family. Howard lost his wife, Sandy, in January 2019. This family has been his inspiration to remain focused on his mission to help others. Howard has gone above and beyond, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. He truly knows the value of letting someone know you care for them and is very aware of the difference it can make in a young person’s life.
Howard’s story is inspiring. He is one of the best examples I know of a man and father who knows what it means to leave a legacy of service for others. By just giving a few hours of his time each week to invest in others, he has created a lasting impact. My hope for this Father’s Day is that we, as men, would think about how we can be the solution. Our gifts of time, talent and treasure create a huge impact. That’s the power of community!
Happy Father’s Day and Live United!
Tim Baucom is the 2021 United Way of Northwest Georgia Board Chair and the CEO and president of Shaw Industries.
