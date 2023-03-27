Dalton has a long tradition of supporting the arts. Going as far back as 1869 when the Dalton Little Theatre started as The Dalton Amateurs and performed the first theatre production all the way to the recent building of Burr Performing Arts Park, the dream of Jeanne Burr to create a space in downtown Dalton for the arts community.
One of our community’s jewels is the Creative Arts Guild, established in 1963. It is the oldest community arts agency in Georgia and the only multidisciplinary facility in Northwest Georgia. The Guild hosts art exhibits, provides art instruction to children and adults, and boasts a sculpture garden on its grounds. Our community also enjoys performances by a second theater company, Artistic Creative Theater (ACT), the Dalton/Whitfield Community Band and two dance studios. To say our community is rich in the arts would be an understatement.
Since schools are a microcosm of their communities, it would seem fitting that Dalton Public Schools would make arts education a priority. Our school district is one of only a few districts that provides art and music at the elementary level for all students.
Many people may not realize that the state does not fully fund art and music classes for elementary students. As a district, we have prioritized the use of local funds to ensure that every elementary student in our district has access to art and music classes beginning in pre-kindergarten.
At the middle school level, students are also given the opportunity to participate in band and theater. Currently, the Hammond Creek Middle School band program serves about 360 students, which means 33% of the student population at the school is involved in band. The middle school theater teacher, Courtenay Cholovich, also has a robust drama program. She received the Andrew Lloyd Webber Classroom Resources Grant for $22,600 in 2021 to create and premiere a new Dalton-based musical arranged with students. She has since received additional smaller grants from state organizations to support hands-on learning and materials for theater productions in the school.
At Dalton Junior High School, students can continue their emphasis in art, band, chorus or theater. The junior high school focuses on preparing students for high school and allows students to continue to explore their interests and passions in eighth and ninth grade.
In 2021, Dalton High School officially kicked off its Fine Arts Academy. The academy provides a collaborative learning environment for students interested in the fine arts. Students are enrolled in courses and encouraged to work between disciplines on student-led projects. Students can pursue their passions in chorus, band, percussion, drama, set design, visual arts, film and television and music technology. Students who chose to participate in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme and who love fine arts can also take IB Theatre or IB Visual Arts. The school hopes to add IB Music to its offerings next school year.
The Dalton Academy responded to students’ interest in art by offering art classes this school year. They hope to expand their offerings to include music classes in the future.
Our students are also beneficiaries of the incredible art programs brought to our schools by the Oscar N. Jonas Memorial Foundation, the only organization in Georgia that totally concentrates its efforts on bringing talented artists into schools at no cost to the students. What a blessing it has been for our students to have access to these professional performers and visual artists in our schools!
Exposing students to the arts build creativity, confidence and perseverance in all areas of their life. Fine arts can help build a student’s self-esteem, motivation, expression and appreciation of diversity and cultures. Dalton Public Schools believes that well-rounded students have access to rigorous academic offerings, a myriad of extracurricular activities and a wide range of fine arts. It is our belief that with these options in front of them, students will be best prepared for success in college, careers and civic life.
And who knows?
Maybe the next world-renown actor, singer or musician will graduate from our school district and set the stage for even more emphasis on the arts in our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.