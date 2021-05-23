Tim Scott: Almost 500 high school graduates to walk the stage in Dalton

In one week, almost 500 members of the class of 2021 in Dalton Public Schools will walk across the stage at their respective high schools and into the next chapter of their life. This monumental occasion for these young people and their families will mark the end of their high school careers and all that they have anticipated in the last 13 years. High school diploma in hand, these young people will have a strong foundation for what they want to do next, whether that is pursuing higher education at the college or technical school level, military service or a place in the workforce. They are to be commended for their perseverance and dedication, particularly in light of the past 13 months during a worldwide pandemic.
I am grateful that our high schools will be able to hold a more traditional graduation ceremony this year. Dalton High School expects to graduate 450 seniors on Friday, May 28, at Harmon Field. As we celebrate each student who has completed his or her high school career, we also recognize the many students who have earned additional honors, recognitions and scholarships this year.
These outstanding students have amassed a total of $1.32 million in college scholarships, not including HOPE Scholarships. The class of 2021 includes seven full International Baccalaureate Diploma Candidates and 48 Advanced Placement Scholars. Dalton High Senior David Garcia has been accepted into the United States Military Academy at West Point. Two students will be joining the National Guard. Senior Arleth Martinez has been accepted to Berea College as part of the Berea Tuition Promise Scholarship valued at just under $200,000 for four-years. Senior Anthony Medina will attend Emory University on a $55,000 scholarship. Wendy Pelayo received a full ride to attend Christian Brothers University.
Dalton High seniors have been accepted to colleges such as Auburn, Clemson, Dalton State, Georgia Military, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Kennesaw State, North Georgia, Shorter, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Sewanee, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Young Harris.
Students have completed over 2,500 hours of community service, despite the limitations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forty-one seniors will represent Morris Innovative High School one last time as they walk across the stage at the school’s final commencement service on Friday, May 28, at 5 p.m. at the Wink Theater. Fourteen Morris Innovative High seniors actually finished their degree requirements in January while three students graduated in only three years.
Four MIHS students participated in dual enrollment at Dalton State College while one student participated in dual enrollment at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Ten MIHS seniors have been accepted to continue their education at Dalton State College and three are planning to attend Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Nine scholarships were given to MIHS students. Seniors Tania Resendiz and Andrea Velasquez received three scholarships each. One MIHS graduate has already joined the United States Marines. Twenty of the students will graduate with honors.
All of these young adults have worked hard to reach this important milestone. I am extremely proud of each and every one of them and congratulate them on a job well done. To their families, I extend my grateful appreciation for allowing our Dalton Public Schools family the opportunity to serve your child. High school graduation can be bittersweet for students and parents as the big day draws closer. Take time to soak in the excitement, anticipation and joy of realizing a major milestone.
I’m confident our students are prepared and ready for their next steps whether that be college, career or civic life.
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.