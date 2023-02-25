While every teacher will tell you that their goal is to see every child succeed in their classroom, the overarching vision is for students to spend their kindergarten through twelfth grade years learning all they need in preparation for a successful career and life. Regardless of whether a student who graduates high school decides to pursue secondary education, the military, or go directly into the workforce, our job in education is to ensure students have the skills and knowledge to make the best choice that is right for them.
February is Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CCTAE) month and our district has been highlighting some of our career pathways and the teachers who work in the program. Career education starts in elementary schools where students may be exposed to a variety of jobs and companies that might interest them. The middle school provides students with the opportunity to learn a little more about career skills through their connections classes.
When students enter the junior high school, they are given the YouScience assessment that helps match students to pathway and career options based on their aptitude and interests.
By eighth grade, when Dalton students make the decision as to which high school is best for them, the availability of the career pathways that best fit their interests can play an important role in their choice.
Each of our high schools has distinct pathways and academies to address student interests. Dalton High School offers engineering drafting and design, culinary arts, engineering and technology, gaming and computer science, graphic design, Army JROTC, and world languages. They also offer a fine arts academy that offers chorus, band, percussion, drama, set design, visual arts, film and television, and music technology. Students may also participate in work-based learning opportunities where they go to work during the school day and gain real-world work experience while earning a paycheck and school credit.
The Dalton Academy offers marketing and entrepreneurship, early childhood education, audio, video, technology and film, sports medicine, law enforcement/forensic science, and translation program. The school also recently began implementing the 3DE by Junior Achievement instructional model. 3DE is a new model incorporated into the school this year in partnership with Junior Achievement to break through the traditional barriers and redesign the framework of education from the inside out. 3DE creates a rigorous standards-based learning environment that integrates business connectivity through competency-based case methodology, project-based learning and real-world experiences. All students enrolling in The Dalton Academy will participate in the 3DE instructional model beginning in ninth grade.
High school students also have the opportunity to participate in CTSOs (Career Technical Student Organizations).
These extracurricular groups allow students to work with students in their chosen career areas to further their knowledge and skills by participating in activities, events, and competitions. A few of the CTSOs available to students include DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America), FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America), TSA (Technology Student Association) and SkillsUSA.
CTAE programs place an emphasis on the importance of soft skills like problem-solving, critical thinking, communication, organization and teamwork. Local industry representatives continually reinforce the need for all students to develop these types of skills to be successful in the workplace.
The demand for employees in our community is a real challenge. Students graduating from high school can continue their post-secondary education to learn skills that will better prepare them for jobs, or they can go immediately into a job. Completing a career pathway while in high school can help our students succeed, no matter what they choose to do in the future. Exploring career options provides a sense of direction for a student’s future career. It can also help them have the skills and motivation necessary to get to the finish line and graduate high school. In Georgia, students who completed a career pathway in 2020-21 had a 97% graduate rate, well above the state average.
In Dalton Public Schools, we will continue to invest in our career pathways with the goal of empowering our students to succeed in all aspects of their life. Whether they discover a career they’ll love forever, or just gain some valuable skills they can use in other aspects of their life, I believe that our CTAE pathways will help our students go on to fulfill the Dalton Public Schools vision … to be prepared to for success in college, careers and civic life.
To learn more about all of our pathways, you can visit the Dalton High School website at https://dhs.daltonpublicschools.com/academics/pathways and The Dalton Academy website at https://tda.daltonpublicschools.com/academics/pathways.
