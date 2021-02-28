Tim Scott: Communication plays important role in student success

One of the greatest challenges that any organization faces is communications. Whether its sharing information or meeting the needs of their customers, an organization must have effective two-way communication between itself and its audiences to be successful.
For public schools, the need for communicating effectively with staff, students and parents is vital to student achievement. It goes without saying that a school district also has an important responsibility to communicate with the greater community that provides funding that keeps the education engine running.
In Dalton Public Schools, I have the expectation that our district and our schools will proactively and routinely communicate information to all of our constituents — staff, students, parents and our community. It is fundamental to the success of our students and of our district. The need for proactive communication has become even more important during this last year as we’ve had constantly changing information related to the COVID-19 crisis.
Research shows that when parents successfully communicate with their child’s teacher and school thereby developing a positive relationship, the student is more likely to be successful. While your children may be in school between 35 and 40 hours a week, they spend the majority of their time at home. With many students learning virtually at some point this school year, the time a student spends at home has only increased. It is even more important that the teacher, the parent and the student are all working together and maintaining open lines of communication so questions or concerns can be addressed.
Today, all of us are bombarded with messages from every direction and in every form. Our schools and district work hard to break through all the noise and consistently reach parents/guardians using as many methods as possible. Today, we find that many people prefer text messages, social media or other digital communications over more traditional methods. The challenge for our communication team and schools is using the appropriate communication method to match the urgency or the importance of the message.
Our district communications team has found much success in communicating district information like event dates, news stories and photos through social media. They regularly update Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with up-to-date information to keep not only parents but our community informed. These social media posts are a great way for anyone to get a glimpse of the incredible teaching and learning taking place in our schools each and every day.
The district also has an e-newsletter that is emailed to interested staff, parents and community members every two weeks. The email brings the latest news and highlights in our schools straight to your inbox. To subscribe, you can go to www.daltonpublicschools.com/about/our-district-newsletter.
While digital communications have expanded our ability to communicate directly with our constituents, our schools still rely on phone calls, texts and mail for important communications. I cannot emphasize enough the importance of parents having accurate and up-to-date information on file at our enrollment center. If you’ve moved or changed phone numbers, it is imperative that you contact information be updated at your child’s school so you can be reached in the event of an emergency. You can also contact our enrollment office to update your information by calling (706) 876-4000, then select option 2 for enrollment.
There is no more effective communication than face-to-face. A critical part of our communications process is listening to our staff, parents and community. This process has only been complicated by our current inability to meet in-person for meetings, like our district parent, student and teacher advisory councils. These councils provide invaluable perspective and information for our district as we work to improve our schools. Recently, we’ve conducted some of these meetings virtually and that has been helpful. We hope to continue to offer virtual options for meetings as we have found many of our constituents enjoy the convenience of this option.
We also use surveys as a way to hear from our audiences.
In the fall, we distributed our second annual parent survey. We received 1,797 responses, representing more than 2,400 students in our district or approximately 30% of our district’s population. The feedback we received from the survey has been distributed to each school’s principal and other district administrators, and it will be vital in making school improvements in the future. In addition, we are currently surveying the parents of virtual students in our district about their experience with virtual learning. We will be using their responses to help determine the future of virtual learning in our district.
Our recent parent survey asked whether or not parents feel the district does a good job communicating with them. It was very encouraging to hear that 93.3% of respondents agree that the school district does a good job communicating with parents. While it is encouraging to see such a high number, we will continue to commit ourselves to working to improve communication with all stakeholders each and every day.
We welcome any feedback from parents, students, staff and the community. You can always contact someone from our district by visiting our website, www.daltonpublicschools.com.
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
