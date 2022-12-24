Public schools require public support to be successful. While financial support for schools comes from taxpayer dollars, public education also desperately needs community stakeholders engaged in and supporting the work to provide a high-quality education to students. But how do you share the day-to-day operations, opportunities and challenges of schools with local business leaders, community members, parents and others, in a way that best utilizes a person’s time and interest?
The idea to develop an Ambassadors Program started in our communications department as an initiative under our goal to strengthen family and community engagement as a part of our district’s strategic plan.
The vision of the program is to recruit and inform a cadre of invested and engaged individuals who want to gain a deeper understanding of the day-to-day operations of the school district to become knowledgeable advocates.
Our team’s intention was to start the program in 2020 but had to put plans on hold due to the onset of COVID.
Last September, we were finally able to publicize the program and invite local business and community leaders, parents and staff to participate — it was open to any adult who lives or works within Dalton or Whitfield County, has students in the school district or is an employee of the district. We were overwhelmed by the positive response!
Each participant was asked to commit to attending four sessions — one each month from September through December. Each session was designed around the four goal areas of the district’s strategic plan: district leadership and communications; finance and operations; curriculum and assessment; and human resources and school safety. The evening sessions were held at different schools so participants could tour the facilities and meet some student ambassadors.
Each session started with a shared meal so participants could get to know each other followed by a brief overview from the school principal and a student-led tour that highlighted the achievements of the students and staff. Once back in the meeting room, the real work began as district administrative staff presented an overview of the work of the district as well as the challenges and opportunities. After each presentation, the participants were encouraged to ask questions and share their perspectives.
At the end of each of the first three sessions, participants were asked to also complete homework assignments that required them to visit a school of their choice. After they completed their visit, they were asked to share their insights and learnings through an online discussion board with other participants.
The program culminated with a celebration reception and graduation of the inaugural class of 2022 DPS Ambassadors at the Dalton Board of Education meeting this past week. Twenty-eight ambassadors were awarded their certificate of completion and a token of appreciation from the district.
From the first group, we had 10 business leaders, 10 parents and eight staff members (and several of these folks fit into multiple categories). We are gratified to now have our first cohort of ambassadors who have a broad knowledge of how Dalton Public Schools operates, what the goals are for the district’s future and how we hope to achieve those goals. We are so grateful to these individuals who were enthusiastic to learn and are committed to helping us make Dalton Public Schools the best place to learn and work!
Jamie Vollmer, author of “Schools Cannot Do It Alone,” proposes that the prerequisites of progress in public education involve creating community understanding, trust, permission and support. While ongoing communication and community engagement is one of our four district strategic pillars, the Ambassadors Program provides a unique opportunity for stakeholders to go deeper into the operations, opportunities and challenges of our district and schools, so they can put action into their advocacy.
We are excited about the future of the program and engaging with more individuals who want to learn more about Dalton Public Schools.
If you would like to be a part of the next cohort, please complete our interest survey on our website at https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/about/ambassador-program and we will be in touch!
