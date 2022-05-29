High school graduation is the culmination of 13 years of hard work and perseverance for students and their families. Few students ever get to graduation alone. On May 27 and 28, Dalton Public Schools will celebrate with almost 600 students, along with all those special people who have supported and encouraged them along the way, as they receive their high school diplomas from Dalton High School or The Dalton Academy.
At Dalton High School, we expect 482 seniors to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. The class of 2022 earned almost $1.9 million in scholarships, not including the 230 seniors who are on track to receive the HOPE scholarship this year.
This class has 25 Advanced Placement Scholars and six full International Baccalaureate candidates. Three students have agreed to join the military: one is going to the Marines, another is going to the Army and the third is going to the Air Force.
The most popular college among the students is Dalton State College, with 156 students being accepted. Forty-one students have chosen to attend Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 23 students will be going to Kennesaw State University and 16 students will be attending the University of Georgia in Athens. Other colleges that have accepted Dalton High students include Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Alabama, University of Tennessee, Auburn University, Texas Tech University, University of Michigan, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Berry College.
Dalton High senior Ansley Nguyen received the Georgia Tech Presidential Stamp Scholarship that pays for all her tuition, room and board for four years, plus technology and an additional stipend for studying abroad valued at more than $200,000. She was also a Georgia Scholar and the Rotary Outstanding Area Scholar.
Alejandro Rosas, a graduating senior at Dalton High, was presented with the State Service Scholarship by Sen. Chuck Payne. Alejandro will be attending Georgia Military College. Other notable scholarship recipients include Will Haley, who received a Merit Scholarship and Renaissance Scholarship to the University of Michigan; Omar Garcia, who received the Terry Business Scholarship and the UGA Charter Scholarship to the University of Georgia; and Sarah Wise, who received the University of Alabama Merit Scholarship. There were 15 students who received athletic scholarships to various schools.
Six students in the class of 2022 are REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) Scholars who will receive a $10,000 scholarship each for their participation in the program.
The senior class at The Dalton Academy has the distinction of being the first class to graduate from the school. With 110 students expected to graduate, the class of 2022 has made its own impact while adjusting to a new school environment. Nine students will graduate with honors.
Fourteen students will be attending Dalton State College while nine are planning to attend Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Several other students have been accepted into Kennesaw State University, Georgia State University and Liberty University.
The Dalton Academy had three seniors who earned a Pathway Career Seal as pathway completers and work-based learning participants. One student also earned a Leadership Skills Seal for completing the Healthcare Science pathway and serving as president of HOSA (Health Occupations Student Association).
In its first year in existence, The Dalton Academy made a name for itself by winning the State Class A Public Boys soccer championship. From that team, senior Yehia Hussein received a scholarship to play soccer at Dalton State College. While the girls’ team didn’t have that kind of success, senior goalkeeper Chanel Ibarra ranked second in the nation in both total saves and average saves per game among teams that have entered statistics to Maxpreps.com, a nationwide sports website.
I am so proud of each of these students for completing all the requirements to graduate high school. Our community will benefit from almost 600 high school seniors earning their high school diplomas. Many of them will continue their education in college or technical schools while others will join the workforce or military.
Many of them will be future leaders in this community. I am confident that our staff has prepared these students to be successful in college, career and civic life.
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.