As we conclude another school year it is once again time to honor the outstanding accomplishments of the graduating seniors from Dalton High School and The Dalton Academy. The Dalton Public Schools class of 2023 has demonstrated remarkable dedication and resilience over their educational careers, and is about to take the next step toward their future.
This year’s graduating class from The Dalton Academy (TDA) enjoyed a unique high school experience. As the school’s second graduating class, most graduating seniors started ninth grade attending either Dalton High School or Morris Innovative High School. They all made the choice to attend the leadership- and entrepreneurship-focused magnet school during their tenth-grade year, and never looked back. This year the school will graduate more than 100 students and add to its growing class of alumni.
Many students at TDA choose to complete one of the school’s career pathways. These three-year programs help prepare students for a successful future career. We proudly recognize the accomplishments of those graduates, including one student who earned the prestigious Distinguished Pathway Skills Seal, demonstrating their exceptional skills and expertise in their chosen pathway.
Furthermore, five students have earned the esteemed Pathway Skills Seal, showcasing their proficiency and dedication. Additionally, we celebrate the success of the school’s 14 Pathway Completers, who have demonstrated their commitment to their chosen areas of study.
The Dalton Academy’s class of 2023 is made up of five Rotary Scholars who have exemplified excellence in their respective areas. Zarelly Fraire received the Most Outstanding Senior Award, Isabel Vela received the Math and Science Award, Betzaira Ramos received the Career Tech Award, Navah Jordan received the Humanities Award and Madielin Ortega received the Service Award. We commend these students for their exceptional accomplishments and commitment to their community.
Maria Ramirez, TDA’s Reach Scholar and DWMREA (Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association) Scholar, has exemplified excellence in academics, leadership and community service. Maria's achievements serve as an inspiration to her peers and stand as a testament to her hard work and determination. In addition to Maria, 20 students from The Dalton Academy have received scholarships to use toward their future educational endeavors.
At Dalton High School (DHS), this year’s graduating class continues a century-long tradition of excellence. This year’s class is made up of students who have demonstrated incredible resilience and overcome obstacles, and who are ready to continue their education or begin their careers.
One student, Alphonso Landaverde, has shown incredible resilience and determination. He recently received the Tech Promise Scholarship from Georgia Tech. This scholarship guarantees him full tuition, room and board, and all expenses paid for four years, an extraordinary opportunity that recognizes his exceptional talent and potential.
DHS’s inaugural graduating class from the school’s Fine Arts Academy deserves special recognition, with 36 students earning the Fine Arts Diploma Seal. These students, specializing in band, visual arts, drama, chorus, music technology or color guard, have showcased their artistic talent and creativity, enriching our community with their contributions.
The DHS class of 2023 has been awarded an astounding $2,897,450 in scholarship money. This remarkable achievement demonstrates the recognition of our students' dedication and their potential to succeed in their chosen fields. That number does not include the HOPE Scholarship, which preliminarily will be awarded to 220 DHS students.
DHS is also proud of the four International Baccalaureate Diploma candidates in this year’s graduating class. The commitment they have demonstrated to the rigorous IB program during the past two years is commendable, and we eagerly await their final results.
Advanced Placement Scholars have also demonstrated their academic excellence. This year’s class contains two AP Scholars with honors, four AP Scholars with distinction and nine AP Scholars based on testing from the previous year.
DHS graduates have enrolled in 26 colleges, universities and technical schools, including prestigious institutions such as Purdue University, Emory University, Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia. We are especially proud of Nellie Gregg, who has been recognized as a National Merit Scholar Finalist, a testament to her exceptional academic achievements. Additionally, Ethan Evans' appointment to the United States Military Academy West Point represents the culmination of his hard work and commitment to serving our country.
The accomplishments of our athletes also deserve recognition. We congratulate the recipients of athletic scholarships in various sports, including cross country, football, softball, track and field, lacrosse and baseball. These scholarships highlight their talent and dedication and the recognition they have earned through their exceptional performances.
As we say goodbye to the class of 2023 we celebrate their accomplishments and extend our heartfelt congratulations to each and every graduate. The future is bright for these talented graduates, and we have no doubt that they will continue to make us proud as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. Congratulations class of 2023!
