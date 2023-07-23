It’s hard to believe that the new school year is just within view and that students will return to class on Aug. 8. District and school administrators have been busy this summer ensuring that everything is ready when staff and students return. As a matter of fact, our leadership team just completed our leadership symposium where we focused on enhancing team development, organizational culture and student experience and achievement.
This year, parents and staff can expect some new faces, a continued focus on academic achievement and a renewed energy around making our schools the best choice for students and staff as the priorities for 2023-24.
Some of the new faces in our district include three new principals this year. Two of the three new principals have served as Dalton Public Schools assistant principals who were promoted to new positions. Bethann Browning will be principal at Brookwood School while Matt Phillips has taken the reins at Dalton Junior High School. A new face to our community is Lee Collins, who will be principal of Dalton High School. These individuals are excited and enthusiastic to work with their new staff and get to know the families in their school community.
The first opportunity parents and students will have to meet these new administrators will be at our schools’ orientation meetings. On Monday, Aug. 7, schools will have a time for parents and students to drop in and meet their teacher, complete paperwork and prepare for the first day of school. The times for these meetings at each school vary and are listed on our district website at https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/district-resources/back-to-school-information.
One thing that remains the same as last year are the school start and end times. Elementary schools will start at 8 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. Hammond Creek Middle School will start at 8:35 a.m. and end at 3:35 p.m. Dalton Junior High School and both high schools will start at 7:35 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
Thankfully, bus transportation will be very similar to the start of last school year. First Student, our contract bus provider, is fully staffed with drivers and expects to only have minor changes once routing for the new year is complete. They will be present at each of the school’s orientation meetings on Aug. 7 to help parents with transportation questions.
Families new to Dalton who haven’t registered students for school yet should visit our student enrollment center at 101 S. Thornton Ave. as soon as possible to complete registration. It is important that new students are registered before the first day of school so we can ensure they have transportation and are listed on a class roster. Parents with questions about enrollment may contact our student enrollment center at (706) 876-4000.
At the district level, our focus is on supporting school administrators and teachers in their work to enhance the student experience. This year, we have several new administrators who have new roles within the district. Steven Craft, chief of student services and activities, joined DPS at the end of last school year and will be supporting school personnel on issues of student mental health and discipline as well as collaborating with athletic directors and coaches on extracurricular activities and athletics. Leslie Dixon, executive director of elementary operations, will be providing district support for elementary schools and federal programs.
Several longtime administrators received promotions for the 2023-24 school year. Brandi Moore, executive director of teaching and learning, will be responsible for professional development and curriculum augmentation while Nick Sun, executive director of secondary operations, will provide district support to the middle, junior high and high schools.
Reading and math instruction will continue to be on the front burner of our instructional work. Last year, we implemented the Open Court Phonics reading program in our elementary schools and received positive feedback from teachers that student performance in literacy improved. This year, schools will introduce model classrooms to support teachers with best practices in literacy instruction.
We are expanding our math curriculum that was piloted in one classroom at each school in kindergarten, first and second grade last year to all classrooms in those grades this year. Last year, teachers saw gains in student achievement using this new program. We are excited to see that progress continue with the program’s expanded implementation. It will also be used in our kindergarten through second grade and third through fifth grade special education classrooms.
At the secondary level, literacy coaching will be expanded for grades six through 12 as our teachers work to support secondary students who may have gaps in reading proficiency.
A new school year provides us all with an opportunity of renewed focus and commitment. I look forward to working together with our board, administration and staff as we strive to provide world-class learning that prepares students for success in college, career and civic life.
Tim Scott is superintendent of Dalton Public Schools.
